June 22, 2018
Burger ad offends
Burger King has apologized for an online ad offering burgers to Russian women who get impregnated by football players during the World Cup the country is hosting until July 15. The promotion on the global fast food chain’s account on VK — a local rival of Facebook — suggested Russia could benefit from some good “football genes.”
“As part of its social responsibility (campaign), Burger King is offering a reward to women who get impregnated by football stars,” said Burger King. Burger King removed the ad and tried to make amends after a furore erupted on social media and in international media.
