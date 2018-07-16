The story appears on
Page A3
July 16, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
DPRK paddlers arrive in SK for tournament
DPRK table tennis players arrived in South Korea yesterday to compete in an international tournament amid an atmosphere of detente between the neighbors.
DPRK’s 16 athletes will participate in the World Tour Platinum Korea Open that begins in the central city of Daejeon tomorrow and ends on July 22.
South Korean officials have said players from the two Koreas may compete in combined teams in some events as a goodwill gesture. The Koreas have also agreed to field combined teams in some sports during the August Asian Games in Indonesia.
Sports diplomacy has played a large part in facilitating dialogue between the Koreas in recent months following a period of animosity.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.