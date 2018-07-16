DPRK paddlers arrive in SK for tournament

Home » World

DPRK table tennis players arrived in South Korea yesterday to compete in an international tournament amid an atmosphere of detente between the neighbors.

DPRK’s 16 athletes will participate in the World Tour Platinum Korea Open that begins in the central city of Daejeon tomorrow and ends on July 22.

South Korean officials have said players from the two Koreas may compete in combined teams in some events as a goodwill gesture. The Koreas have also agreed to field combined teams in some sports during the August Asian Games in Indonesia.

Sports diplomacy has played a large part in facilitating dialogue between the Koreas in recent months following a period of animosity.