Deadly storm hits US

Commuters in the US South faced frigid temperatures and dangerously slick roads yesterday after a winter storm, responsible for at least eight deaths, thrashed the region with heavy snow and winds that snapped power lines.

Schools in New Orleans, Charlotte and Atlanta and across the region canceled classes yesterday.

“Motorists are urged to use extreme caution, or avoid travel if possible,” the National Weather Service said, warning that freezing temperatures would keep roads icy.

Wind chill advisories are in effect as temperatures have fallen below -18 degrees Celsius in parts of the Carolinas, Alabama and Virginia.

More than 14,000 households and businesses in North Carolina and Louisiana and in various parts of the South were without power early yesterday, utility companies said online.

The governors of Georgia, North Carolina and Louisiana declared states of emergency because of severe conditions that made traveling treacherous. The storm has caused at least eight deaths.

(Reuters)