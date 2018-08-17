The story appears on
August 17, 2018
Death for drug dealer
A Malaysian drug dealer was sentenced to death yesterday by a court in Bangkok after he was convicted of running a narcotics network that funneled huge profits into legitimate businesses. Tun Hung Seong was arrested in April last year after a tip-off that he had hired a man to smuggle nearly 300 kilograms of crystal meth. The court convicted Tun, 65, on drug trafficking charges alongside two Thai women and a Taiwanese man. All four were sentenced to death, although the sentences of the Taiwanese man and one of the Thai women were cut to life imprisonment.
