Flash flooding kills 19 across Vietnam

Flash floods in Vietnam have now killed at least 19 people, the government said yesterday, as residents in affected areas sought safety on higher ground.

Boasting a long coastline, tropical Vietnam is battered by floods and storms every year, with hundreds of lives lost from the annual monsoon barrage.

The remnants of Typhoon Son Tinh, now a tropical depression, made landfall Wednesday night, the third tropical storm to hit Vietnam since the start of the year.

The latest report from the country’s disaster office said 19 people have been killed so far, with an additional 13 people unaccounted for.

Floods and landslide from heavy rains have ranged far and wide and impacted rural and urban areas, including the capital Hanoi.

They are expected to continue in the coming days.

State-controlled VNExpress news site reported Saturday that residents in Chuong My district on the outskirts of Hanoi were asked to leave their homes and get to higher ground for fear of heavy floods.

“We must be active in moving our furniture out of homes. From last year’s experience, we did not have time to run,” a local resident was quoted as saying.

“My house is in a very low location so I have to move all the rice to higher places,” resident Nguyen Duy Dong told VNExpress. “Since the afternoon, we have moved more than one tonne of rice.”