July 16, 2018

Greenland village on alert over iceberg

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 July 16, 2018 | Print Edition

Low-lying areas of a village in northwestern Greenland remain evacuated as villagers and local authorities monitor a vast iceberg for signs it could move closer or break apart, threatening the remote settlement.

Kenneth Elkjaer, a journalist with Greenland public broadcaster KNR, said yesterday the iceberg is about 500-600 meters offshore and “everybody is waiting to see what happens to the weather.”

On Friday, 33 of Innaarsuit’s 169 residents had to move to higher ground due to concerns the iceberg could flip or chunks of it could break off, causing a large wave that might flood parts of the village.

Elkjaer said in an e-mail that “police and local authorities will evaluate the situation again tomorrow.”

Earthquakes and tsunamis have created major floods in Greenland in recent years.

