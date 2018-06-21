Advanced Search

The story appears on

Page A9

June 21, 2018

GET this page in PDF

Free for subscribers

View shopping cart

Related News

Home » World

Hadrian’s wail

Source: Agencies | 00:01 UTC+8 June 21, 2018 | Print Edition

Hadrian’s Wall, built by the Romans nearly 2,000 years ago to defend the northern limits of their empire, is being damaged by illegal metal detectorists.

Archeologists from the Historic England conservation group have called on visitors to report illegal treasure-hunting to the police after more than 50 holes were discovered on a section of the site. The 117-kilometer wall in north England is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

World
﻿

 

Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.

沪公网安备 31010602000204号

Email this to your friend


﻿