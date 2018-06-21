The story appears on
June 21, 2018
Hadrian’s wail
Hadrian’s Wall, built by the Romans nearly 2,000 years ago to defend the northern limits of their empire, is being damaged by illegal metal detectorists.
Archeologists from the Historic England conservation group have called on visitors to report illegal treasure-hunting to the police after more than 50 holes were discovered on a section of the site. The 117-kilometer wall in north England is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
