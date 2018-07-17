The story appears on
Page A9
July 17, 2018
Free for subscribers
Related News
Hungry headache: Giant catfish dogs German city
A German city is looking for a way to get rid of a giant catfish that is believed to have developed a taste for ducklings after eating all of its fellow fish in the municipal pond.
The roughly 1.5-meter fish has been making waves in Offenbach, near Frankfurt. News agency dpa reported that the city government said yesterday that it has found a professional angler to catch the fish, first seen about a year ago, but a formal contract has yet to be signed.
The city plans to have its unwelcome guest caught and taken to a private pond somewhere, but officials will first have to be satisfied that it can’t escape into flowing water and that its new home is suitable.
- About Us
- |
- Terms of Use
- |
- RSS
- |
- Privacy Policy
- |
- Contact Us
- |
- Shanghai Call Center: 962288
- |
- Tip-off hotline: 52920043
- 沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403
- |
- 网络视听许可证：0909346
- |
- 广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号
- |
- 增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright © 1999- Shanghai Daily. All rights reserved.Preferably viewed with Internet Explorer 8 or newer browsers.