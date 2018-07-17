Advanced Search

July 17, 2018

Hungry headache: Giant catfish dogs German city

Source: AP | 00:01 UTC+8 July 17, 2018 | Print Edition

A German city is looking for a way to get rid of a giant catfish that is believed to have developed a taste for ducklings after eating all of its fellow fish in the municipal pond.

The roughly 1.5-meter fish has been making waves in Offenbach, near Frankfurt. News agency dpa reported that the city government said yesterday that it has found a professional angler to catch the fish, first seen about a year ago, but a formal contract has yet to be signed.

The city plans to have its unwelcome guest caught and taken to a private pond somewhere, but officials will first have to be satisfied that it can’t escape into flowing water and that its new home is suitable.

