June 21, 2018
Related News
London blast arrest
A MAN has been arrested over a small explosion at a London underground station on Tuesday which police said was likely to have been caused by a battery malfunction.
Five people needed treatment after the incident, described as a minor explosion, at Southgate station on Tuesday evening. Police said there was no indication of terrorism and it was believed to have been caused by a faulty drill battery.
