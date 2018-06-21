Advanced Search

June 21, 2018

London blast arrest

Source: Agencies | 00:01 UTC+8 June 21, 2018 | Print Edition

A MAN has been arrested over a small explosion at a London underground station on Tuesday which police said was likely to have been caused by a battery malfunction.

Five people needed treatment after the incident, described as a minor explosion, at Southgate station on Tuesday evening. Police said there was no indication of terrorism and it was believed to have been caused by a faulty drill battery.

