Typhoon wrecks UK and Japan beach plan

Home » World

Britain and Japan canceled a plan for a simulated amphibious beach assault near Mount Fuji this week that would have been the first joint drill between their troops in Japan, officials said yesterday, as a typhoon approached the Japanese mainland.

Typhoon Cimaron, which is heading north from the western Pacific, is expected to bring strong winds and rain to Japan over the next few days.

Britain and Japan had planned for a Royal Marine detachment and Japanese amphibious troops to storm the beach from boats launched from the British Navy’s flagship amphibious assault carrier HMS Albion tomorrow.

The Albion has operated around Japanese waters for several weeks, including patrols to help enforce United Nations sanctions on the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, as Britain seeks to bolster defense ties with Japan as it prepares to exit the European Union.

London is eager for a presence in a region that is driving global economic growth, while Tokyo wants to nurture defense ties beyond its traditional US ally.

Its existence is controversial because critics warn amphibious units could theoretically be used against Japan’s neighbors in breach of a post-World War II constitution that renounces the right to wage war.