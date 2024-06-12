Blood donors: Let's show them more love and support

Many events will be held on June 14, World Blood Donor Day, to raise awareness of safe blood donations and honor unpaid blood donors.

World Blood Donor Day is celebrated on June 14, and numerous events will be held to raise public awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products, as well as to thank volunteer, unpaid blood donors for their life-saving donations.

Each year, the global theme of World Blood Donor Day varies in recognition of the selfless individuals who donate blood to people they don't know.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of Blood Donor Day, and the World Health Organization, its partners, and communities throughout the world will unite under the theme: 20 years of giving: Thank You Blood Donors!

According to the WHO, celebrating the 20th anniversary is an excellent and opportune chance to thank blood donors all around the world for their life-saving contributions throughout the years and recognize the tremendous impact on both patients and donors. It is also an appropriate opportunity to address ongoing issues and accelerate progress toward a future in which safe blood transfusions are universally available.

The Shanghai Blood Center plans to honor donors with a variety of activities and campaigns.

Shanghai landmarks like the Oriental Pearl TV Tower, Shanghai Tower, Sinar Mas Plaza, and Global Harbor will glow in blood red on Friday night.

The center will place posters in Metro stations, railway stations, and bus stops to promote blood donation, and unique souvenirs will be distributed over the next two weeks.

A large metropolis like Shanghai requires 1,500 units of blood to meet clinical demand, and 100 percent of the blood comes from voluntary donations. The city collected 477,399 units of blood and 97,405 units of platelet last year. The donation basically meet the city's demand and ensure blood safety, officials said.

The Shanghai Blood Center expressed optimism that more people will support and participate in blood donations to save lives.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong

Expatriates donating blood

Expatriates in Shanghai actively donate blood and have organized several drives.

June 1

"Love Shanghai, the Life Gift" was the tenth blood donation campaign held by the Indian Association.

Since 2013, the group has consistently organized blood donation events in Shanghai. More than 1,000 Indians have already participated in the event. It also has the most blood donors from a single country.

May 25

"Keep Dreams Alive" is a community blood donation drive for children.

Before International Children's Day on June 1, almost 200 expatriate and Chinese volunteers made a trip to the Shanghai Children's Hospital to participate in a drive benefiting children with blood cancer and blood disorders.

The Shanghai People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, Shanghai Children's Hospital, Shanghai Blood Center, and City News Service collaborated to organize this event.



Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

Q&A about blood donations in Shanghai:

What is the age limit for blood donation in China?



People aged 18 to 55 years old are encouraged to donate blood. The age limit for repeat donors can be extended to 60 years. Donors must meet certain health requirements, and each blood collection location is required to provide a free health check-up for donors.

What are the health requirements for donating blood?



1. Weight requirements: at least 50 kilograms for men and 45 kilograms for women.

2. No colds or acute gastroenteritis within a week of the donation. No alcohol consumption within 24 hours.

3. Individuals who have received whole blood or blood product transfusions are not eligible to donate blood within a year.

4. People who have had teeth extraction or minor surgery within two weeks, appendicectomy, herniorrhaphy, or tonsil surgery within three months, or who have recovered from major surgery within six months, are not eligible to donate blood.

5. Females who are on their period or three days before and after their period, pregnant, have had an abortion or miscarriage within six months, have given birth, or are breastfeeding within a year should not be considered suitable.

6. Nearsighted people with more than 6.0 diopters are advised not to donate blood due to the risk of amotio retinae.

7. Those recovering from a cold or acute gastroenteritis within one week, an acute urinary infection within one month, or pneumonia within three months should avoid donating blood.

8. Recovery from dysentery within six months, typhoid within one year, brucellosis within two years, travel to malaria-affected areas within one year, or malaria recovery within three years are not suitable.

What is the process for donating blood?



In Shanghai, blood donation is available at the Shanghai Blood Center, district-specific blood donation facilities, and mobile blood donation trucks in public locations. Shanghai Blood Center's WeChat account offers the address, service time, and phone number for each location (in Chinese).

Expatriate donors must carry their passports. A registration form must be completed with personal information. It is in Chinese and English.

Before donating, people must have a primary health assessment that includes weight, blood pressure, pulse, and immediate fingertip blood collection for blood type, hemoglobin, transaminase, and hepatitis B.

Blood donation won't be possible for those who don't pass the check.

After donating blood, people should relax for at least 15 minutes before receiving a certificate.

What is the donation quantity and the time interval between two donations?



Each donation contains 200 to 400 milliliters of whole blood and one or two units of platelets.

The gap between two whole blood donations is six months, and there is a two-week interval for platelet donations. The time between platelet and whole blood donation is four weeks, but there are three months between whole blood and platelet donation.

What do you do after donating blood?



Donors should press the needle's eye for around 10 minutes and allow it to dry for at least four hours. Don't lift anything heavy with the arm that received the blood for the next 24 hours.

Avoid vigorous physical activity within one or two days of blood donation, and maintain a healthy diet without eating or drinking too much. If the needle eye expands, use a cold compress within 24 hours and a hot compress after 48 hours. It will recover within seven to ten days.

How do I find out what happened with my donation?



People can view the results of their blood tests after donating, with complete information for each item. The results are also public, and individuals whose blood does not qualify will have their privacy safeguarded.

The feature allows donors to track the timing and location of their blood transfers for clinical purposes, making it the first of its kind in the world. There is even a path between the blood center and the hospital. Donors find immense encouragement in knowing that their blood is helping a patient.

