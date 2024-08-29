Charity, coffee warm Shanghai's philanthropic heart

A wealth of activities including coffee-related charitable events, a lifestyle festival, and a group wedding will be held across Shanghai from Monday to mark the annual Shanghai Philanthropy Week.

From September 2 through 8, the "Warmth of a Cup of Coffee" charity-themed events will roll out across the city, with the participation of about 150 coffee brands, nearly 1,000 cafes and shops, and some 40 coffee booths at bazaars.

During the event, they will donate 1 yuan for each cup of coffee sold to support public welfare projects for the care of migrant children and children with autism, and customers will also receive a coffee coupon for making donations.

Charitable coffee bazaars at the Xuhui riverfront area, a charity program roadshow, and barista skill performances are also scheduled.

Fifty couples from the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone will celebrate their love in a unique way in Qingpu District on September 8, seamlessly blending the joy of newlyweds with a heartfelt commitment to philanthropy.