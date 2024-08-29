﻿
News / Metro

Charity, coffee warm Shanghai's philanthropic heart

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:34 UTC+8, 2024-08-29       0
Activities including coffee-related charitable events, a lifestyle festival, and a group wedding will be held across the city to mark the annual Shanghai Philanthropy Week.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:34 UTC+8, 2024-08-29       0

A wealth of activities including coffee-related charitable events, a lifestyle festival, and a group wedding will be held across Shanghai from Monday to mark the annual Shanghai Philanthropy Week.

From September 2 through 8, the "Warmth of a Cup of Coffee" charity-themed events will roll out across the city, with the participation of about 150 coffee brands, nearly 1,000 cafes and shops, and some 40 coffee booths at bazaars.

During the event, they will donate 1 yuan for each cup of coffee sold to support public welfare projects for the care of migrant children and children with autism, and customers will also receive a coffee coupon for making donations.

Charitable coffee bazaars at the Xuhui riverfront area, a charity program roadshow, and barista skill performances are also scheduled.

Fifty couples from the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone will celebrate their love in a unique way in Qingpu District on September 8, seamlessly blending the joy of newlyweds with a heartfelt commitment to philanthropy.

Charity, coffee warm Shanghai's philanthropic heart
Jiang Xiaowei / SHINE

A group wedding takes place in Minhang District in this file photo.

Traditional wedding rituals of the Jiangnan (south of the Yangtze River's lower reaches) region will be replicated and newlyweds can share their stories on a philanthropy course during the ceremony, and participate in charity walks in the region.

A charity bazaar featuring books, toys, and handicrafts collected from children, and the adoption of micro-wishes from needy groups in the region will also be held.

A philanthropic lifestyle festival will take place on the Yuanmingyuan Road Pedestrian Street on the Bund on the night of September 7, featuring charity sales, donations, and interactive experiences of philanthropic programs. The Huangpu District charity map will be released during the event.

Shanghai dedicates a week to the theme "Charity, Warming a City" to create a strong atmosphere throughout the city, said Zhao Yu, director of the charitable affairs promotion department of the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau, on Thursday. This is where "everyone can engage in charity and charity deeds can be found everywhere," together conveying the heart-warming power of charity in the metropolis.

The nearly 50 major activities during the week will also include forums, city walks, and charity-themed micro film screenings.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Yangtze River
Xuhui
Huangpu
Yuanmingyuan Road
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     