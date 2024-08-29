Charity, coffee warm Shanghai's philanthropic heart
A wealth of activities including coffee-related charitable events, a lifestyle festival, and a group wedding will be held across Shanghai from Monday to mark the annual Shanghai Philanthropy Week.
From September 2 through 8, the "Warmth of a Cup of Coffee" charity-themed events will roll out across the city, with the participation of about 150 coffee brands, nearly 1,000 cafes and shops, and some 40 coffee booths at bazaars.
During the event, they will donate 1 yuan for each cup of coffee sold to support public welfare projects for the care of migrant children and children with autism, and customers will also receive a coffee coupon for making donations.
Charitable coffee bazaars at the Xuhui riverfront area, a charity program roadshow, and barista skill performances are also scheduled.
Fifty couples from the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone will celebrate their love in a unique way in Qingpu District on September 8, seamlessly blending the joy of newlyweds with a heartfelt commitment to philanthropy.
Traditional wedding rituals of the Jiangnan (south of the Yangtze River's lower reaches) region will be replicated and newlyweds can share their stories on a philanthropy course during the ceremony, and participate in charity walks in the region.
A charity bazaar featuring books, toys, and handicrafts collected from children, and the adoption of micro-wishes from needy groups in the region will also be held.
A philanthropic lifestyle festival will take place on the Yuanmingyuan Road Pedestrian Street on the Bund on the night of September 7, featuring charity sales, donations, and interactive experiences of philanthropic programs. The Huangpu District charity map will be released during the event.
Shanghai dedicates a week to the theme "Charity, Warming a City" to create a strong atmosphere throughout the city, said Zhao Yu, director of the charitable affairs promotion department of the Shanghai Civil Affairs Bureau, on Thursday. This is where "everyone can engage in charity and charity deeds can be found everywhere," together conveying the heart-warming power of charity in the metropolis.
The nearly 50 major activities during the week will also include forums, city walks, and charity-themed micro film screenings.