New Bund Red Lane set to open in Qiantan

Commercial destination in the international Qiantan community described as a "lightweight riverside living destination" blends park-like green spaces with commercial streets.
Ti Gong

The New Bund Red Lane

The New Bund Red Lane is set to open to the public on September 27 as a new commercial destination in the international Qiantan community in Pudong.

The project, described as a "lightweight riverside living destination," integrates seamlessly with a multi-level pedestrian network connecting the Crystal Plaza to three nearby waterfront parks along the Huangpu River.

It features a design that blends park-like green spaces with commercial streets, while offering "bike-friendly" and "pet-friendly" environments for a distinctive semi-outdoor urban experience.

Central to the project is "Infinity Space," a striking public art installation featuring a towering twin helical structure in bright red. Inspired by the Möbius strip, it symbolizes endless possibilities in urban design and cultural expression.

The New Bund Red Lane has already attracted a range of flagship stores, including the first Chinese mainland location of Hong Kong's historic bike shop, The Wing's Cycle, and the debut Eastern China outlet of Xinshan Bookstore, which is renowned as one of China's most beautiful bookstores.

Additional stores, including the first Chinese locations of BIJEN, Retogo, and Aftertaste, are set to open soon.

Ti Gong

The Crystal Plaza.

In another Qiantan highlight, the Crystal Plaza, is celebrating its fifth anniversary.

The mall has established itself as a destination for international, family-friendly businesses, featuring attractions such as the "Magical Scientists" partnership with NASA, the Sky Park created with Denmark's KOMPAN, and popular areas such as Pyramid Plaza and Panda Park. These spots have become favorite destinations for families and children.

This summer, the mall partnered with the Shanghai Stock Exchange Foundation and the Shanghai Education Society for the "Sci-Tech Classroom" initiative.

The program invited students and teachers from rural areas in Yunnan and Guizhou provinces to Shanghai, providing them with hands-on experiences in advanced technology and inspiring them to explore the world of science.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
