New Bund Red Lane set to open in Qiantan

The New Bund Red Lane is set to open to the public on September 27 as a new commercial destination in the international Qiantan community in Pudong.

The project, described as a "lightweight riverside living destination," integrates seamlessly with a multi-level pedestrian network connecting the Crystal Plaza to three nearby waterfront parks along the Huangpu River.

It features a design that blends park-like green spaces with commercial streets, while offering "bike-friendly" and "pet-friendly" environments for a distinctive semi-outdoor urban experience.

Central to the project is "Infinity Space," a striking public art installation featuring a towering twin helical structure in bright red. Inspired by the Möbius strip, it symbolizes endless possibilities in urban design and cultural expression.

The New Bund Red Lane has already attracted a range of flagship stores, including the first Chinese mainland location of Hong Kong's historic bike shop, The Wing's Cycle, and the debut Eastern China outlet of Xinshan Bookstore, which is renowned as one of China's most beautiful bookstores.

Additional stores, including the first Chinese locations of BIJEN, Retogo, and Aftertaste, are set to open soon.