Spanish pianist Mezquida slated to open EU Jazz Month

Biblioteca Miguel de Cervantes is partnering with JZ Club to bring a number of top musicians to Shanghai for EU Jazz Month.
Biblioteca Miguel de Cervantes, in collaboration with JZ Club and supported by several EU Consulates in Shanghai, presents EU Jazz Month this September.

It all begins with the renowned Spanish jazz pianist Marco Mezquida.

Marco Mezquida along with bassist Masa Kamaguchi and drummer Ramon Prats will captivate audiences with a performance featuring songs from their album "Tornado."

Biblioteca Miguel de Cervantes and the Embassy of Spain in China invite you to experience this poetic jazz storm on September 6 at 7pm or September 7 at 4pm.

Don't miss the chance to enjoy this special opening act of EU Jazz Month in Shanghai.

If you go:

Date: September 6-7

Venue: JZ Club Shanghai

Address: Water Tower Plaza, 8 Hengshan Rd

Source: SHINE   Editor: Cao Qian
