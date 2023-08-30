﻿
Biz / Property

Guangzhou eases mortgage rules as China ramps up efforts to revive property sector

Reuters
  15:00 UTC+8, 2023-08-30       0
Guangzhou on Wednesday became the first major Chinese city to announce an easing of mortgage curbs as the government ramps up efforts to revive the property sector.
Reuters
  15:00 UTC+8, 2023-08-30       0
Guangzhou eases mortgage rules as China ramps up efforts to revive property sector
Imaginechina

A residential compound is seen in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, in February 2023.

Guangzhou on Wednesday became the first major Chinese city to announce an easing of mortgage curbs as the government ramps up efforts to revive the property sector and shore up the economy.

Beijing hopes the reduction in mortgage payments will help revive consumer demand for property.

China's mortgage loans totaled 38.6 trillion yuan (US$5.29 trillion) at the end of June, representing 17 percent of banks' total loan books.

In a notice, the Guangzhou city government said mortgage curbs would be eased, allowing home buyers to enjoy preferential loans for first-home purchases regardless of their previous credit record.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Mainland Property Index rose as much as 3.3 percent after the Guangzhou city government's announcement.

The reduction in existing mortgage rates is one of several support measures Beijing has announced over the past few weeks.

China's benchmark banking sector index fell 1.04 percent after the Guangzhou mortgage announcement while China's CSI300 index gained 0.02 percent.

Source: Reuters   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     