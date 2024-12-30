Changing times for Shanghai's retail market

End of the year sees opening of several high-profile projects, reflecting a change in consumer preference from traditional malls to experience-driven, community-centric spaces.

Ti Gong

Shanghai's retail landscape is undergoing a transformative surge, with several high-profile projects set to open by the end of the year, reflecting a shift from traditional malls to experience-driven, community-centric spaces that cater to evolving consumer preferences. One of the latest is Chuansha 96 Plaza, which launched on December 27 in the Chuansha Subcenter. Designed to foster a "15-minute community life circle," the mall caters to families and pet owners. It features Woof Park, a pet-friendly area combining green space with retail, as well as family-oriented attractions like the Star Island outdoor play area and the Starry Sky Book House, an educational space for young children.

Ti Gong

On December 20, another community-focused project, PAC, opened in the Jing'ansi area of the city center. The mall seamlessly integrates with its surrounding neighborhood, offering a modern and welcoming atmosphere. Adding to the excitement, the anime-themed Bailian ZX Zaoqu Chang opened on December 28 in the Wujiaochang Subcenter. Formerly Umax Mall, this new destination is set to be Shanghai's version of Akihabara, featuring over 60 brands – nearly 80 percent of which are first-time store launches in the city. The highly anticipated Expo Place will unveil its commercial section on December 31, completing the transformation at the heart of the former Expo area. Spanning 320,000 square meters, this development combines office space, high-end hotels, and a 50,000-square-meter shopping center. Designed to offer a dynamic "mall + street" experience, the riverside project is expected to attract a wide range of visitors, including tourists and cycling enthusiasts. Several flagship stores, including %Arabica, are already confirmed.

Ti Gong