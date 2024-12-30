Changing times for Shanghai's retail market
Shanghai's retail landscape is undergoing a transformative surge, with several high-profile projects set to open by the end of the year, reflecting a shift from traditional malls to experience-driven, community-centric spaces that cater to evolving consumer preferences.
One of the latest is Chuansha 96 Plaza, which launched on December 27 in the Chuansha Subcenter. Designed to foster a "15-minute community life circle," the mall caters to families and pet owners. It features Woof Park, a pet-friendly area combining green space with retail, as well as family-oriented attractions like the Star Island outdoor play area and the Starry Sky Book House, an educational space for young children.
On December 20, another community-focused project, PAC, opened in the Jing'ansi area of the city center. The mall seamlessly integrates with its surrounding neighborhood, offering a modern and welcoming atmosphere.
Adding to the excitement, the anime-themed Bailian ZX Zaoqu Chang opened on December 28 in the Wujiaochang Subcenter. Formerly Umax Mall, this new destination is set to be Shanghai's version of Akihabara, featuring over 60 brands – nearly 80 percent of which are first-time store launches in the city.
The highly anticipated Expo Place will unveil its commercial section on December 31, completing the transformation at the heart of the former Expo area. Spanning 320,000 square meters, this development combines office space, high-end hotels, and a 50,000-square-meter shopping center. Designed to offer a dynamic "mall + street" experience, the riverside project is expected to attract a wide range of visitors, including tourists and cycling enthusiasts. Several flagship stores, including %Arabica, are already confirmed.
These year-end openings underscore a broader shift in Shanghai's retail strategy, as the city moves away from traditional retail formats towards experiential, themed, and community-focused spaces that align with changing consumer demands. Urban renewal projects and new developments are playing a key role in reshaping the city's retail fabric, particularly in central districts and suburban areas.
According to the Cushman & Wakefield 2023-2024 Shanghai Retail Market Report, the city's retail market has entered an inventory-driven growth phase, with operators increasingly prioritizing distinctive and unconventional spaces. Kelvin Li, managing director of East China, says traditional retail formats are no longer enough to capture consumer attention, and success now depends on continuous innovation – offering fresh themes, engaging environments, and diverse marketing strategies.
Over the past few years, Shanghai has added around 30 large-scale commercial projects a year. The Shanghai Shopping Center Association's 2023/2024 Development Report notes there will be 433 shopping centers by the end of 2024, reinforcing its position as a retail leader.
The city is poised for continued growth, with over 100 commercial projects expected to launch in 2025. Notable upcoming developments include Prisma, Pudong's largest shopping mall, and the second phase of the riverside commercial landmark, Tian An 1000 Trees.