Biz / Property

Changing times for Shanghai's retail market

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  22:13 UTC+8, 2024-12-30       0
End of the year sees opening of several high-profile projects, reflecting a change in consumer preference from traditional malls to experience-driven, community-centric spaces.
﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  22:13 UTC+8, 2024-12-30       0
Changing times for Shanghai's retail market
Ti Gong

Chuansha 96 Plaza is one of the recent retail openings in Shanghai.

Shanghai's retail landscape is undergoing a transformative surge, with several high-profile projects set to open by the end of the year, reflecting a shift from traditional malls to experience-driven, community-centric spaces that cater to evolving consumer preferences.

One of the latest is Chuansha 96 Plaza, which launched on December 27 in the Chuansha Subcenter. Designed to foster a "15-minute community life circle," the mall caters to families and pet owners. It features Woof Park, a pet-friendly area combining green space with retail, as well as family-oriented attractions like the Star Island outdoor play area and the Starry Sky Book House, an educational space for young children.

Changing times for Shanghai's retail market
Ti Gong

Chuansha 96 Plaza features an outdoor pet-friendly zone.

On December 20, another community-focused project, PAC, opened in the Jing'ansi area of the city center. The mall seamlessly integrates with its surrounding neighborhood, offering a modern and welcoming atmosphere.

Adding to the excitement, the anime-themed Bailian ZX Zaoqu Chang opened on December 28 in the Wujiaochang Subcenter. Formerly Umax Mall, this new destination is set to be Shanghai's version of Akihabara, featuring over 60 brands – nearly 80 percent of which are first-time store launches in the city.

The highly anticipated Expo Place will unveil its commercial section on December 31, completing the transformation at the heart of the former Expo area. Spanning 320,000 square meters, this development combines office space, high-end hotels, and a 50,000-square-meter shopping center. Designed to offer a dynamic "mall + street" experience, the riverside project is expected to attract a wide range of visitors, including tourists and cycling enthusiasts. Several flagship stores, including %Arabica, are already confirmed.

Changing times for Shanghai's retail market
Ti Gong

Expo Place will open its commercial zone on December 31.

These year-end openings underscore a broader shift in Shanghai's retail strategy, as the city moves away from traditional retail formats towards experiential, themed, and community-focused spaces that align with changing consumer demands. Urban renewal projects and new developments are playing a key role in reshaping the city's retail fabric, particularly in central districts and suburban areas.

According to the Cushman & Wakefield 2023-2024 Shanghai Retail Market Report, the city's retail market has entered an inventory-driven growth phase, with operators increasingly prioritizing distinctive and unconventional spaces. Kelvin Li, managing director of East China, says traditional retail formats are no longer enough to capture consumer attention, and success now depends on continuous innovation – offering fresh themes, engaging environments, and diverse marketing strategies.

Over the past few years, Shanghai has added around 30 large-scale commercial projects a year. The Shanghai Shopping Center Association's 2023/2024 Development Report notes there will be 433 shopping centers by the end of 2024, reinforcing its position as a retail leader.

The city is poised for continued growth, with over 100 commercial projects expected to launch in 2025. Notable upcoming developments include Prisma, Pudong's largest shopping mall, and the second phase of the riverside commercial landmark, Tian An 1000 Trees.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
Wujiaochang
Cushman & Wakefield
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     