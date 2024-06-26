New mall latest example of local community micro-renewal

Shanghai's first Inreach mall has opened in Pudong's Sanlin Town as the latest example of local community micro-renewal.

The mall, developed by Pudong Development Group and operated by SCPG, covers nearly 50,000 square meters at 188 Yihang Road, near the Luheng Road Station on Metro Line 8.

It is designed to combine the functions of shopping mall and community center where nearby residents can shop, find entertainment and engage in community activities. It is equipped with swimming pool, outdoor playground and other community facilities.