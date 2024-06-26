﻿
New mall latest example of local community micro-renewal

﻿ Li Qian
Shanghai's first Inreach mall combines the functions of shopping mall and community center where nearby residents can shop, find entertainment and engage in community activities.
Ti Gong

The first Inreach mall in Shanghai.

Shanghai's first Inreach mall has opened in Pudong's Sanlin Town as the latest example of local community micro-renewal.

The mall, developed by Pudong Development Group and operated by SCPG, covers nearly 50,000 square meters at 188 Yihang Road, near the Luheng Road Station on Metro Line 8.

It is designed to combine the functions of shopping mall and community center where nearby residents can shop, find entertainment and engage in community activities. It is equipped with swimming pool, outdoor playground and other community facilities.

Ti Gong

The capybara-themed pop-up store.

To celebrate its opening on Tuesday, a fair featuring Shanghai's venerable brands such as Taikang Food, Shao Wan Sheng and Zhen Lao Da Fang was opened.

There is also a capybara-themed pop-up store, along with capybara elements and decorations everywhere in the mall. Capybaras have become a new favorite among the young generation for their cute look and relaxed temperament.

A variety of activities to promote Sanlin's heritage-listed dragon and lion dancing will be held, including a DIY workshop to make lion heads.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Li Qian
