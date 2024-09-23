Biz / Property

Eco-friendly shopping center to be Pudong's largest

Surrounded by some of Shanghai's most international communities, PRISMA will span an impressive 360,000 square meters when completed. An exhibition hall is open to the public.
Ti Gong

An artist's depiction of PRISMA when it is complete.

Pudong's latest commercial landmark, PRISMA, is taking shape in the Jinqiao Subcenter.

The project is surrounded by some of Shanghai's most international communities, including Biyun, Lianyang, and Sunland. Spanning an impressive 360,000 square meters, it is on track to become the largest shopping center in Pudong when it opens in 2026.

Construction is well underway, with the structural work for the retail podium expected to be topped out before next year's Spring Festival.

Recently, the PRISMA exhibition hall opened its doors to the public, signaling the start of leasing efforts for the flagship mixed-use development.

Developed by Kerry Properties in partnership with international investors and operated by HZM Capital, PRISMA is dedicated to fostering diverse urban living scenarios revolving around three key themes: "Technological Mindfulness, Green Sustainability, and Integrated Sharing."

Highlighting its commitment to sustainability, it has earned LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) gold certification. The project incorporates eco-friendly initiatives such as on-site waste reduction and the recycling of construction materials into environmentally friendly bags.

Top
     