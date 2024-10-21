LaLaport Shanghai Jinqiao celebrates three-year anniversary

LaLaport Shanghai Jinqiao has kicked off its three-year anniversary celebrations with a whimsical toy wake-up party called "Lala Dreamland."

Colorful displays are scattered throughout the mall, creating a joyful atmosphere. Outside, there are autumnal decorations such as straw and pumpkins, alongside workshops for families and friends to capture autumn's colors.

Since its opening, LaLaport Shanghai Jinqiao has been a highlight in Pudong's Jinqiao area, featuring an 18-meter-tall Freedom Gundam statue – the first of its kind outside Japan.