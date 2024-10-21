﻿
LaLaport Shanghai Jinqiao celebrates three-year anniversary

﻿ Li Qian
Li Qian
  19:29 UTC+8, 2024-10-21       0
"Lala Dreamland" party features colorful displays scattered throughout the mall. Outside, there are autumnal decorations alongside workshops for families and friends.
Ti Gong

"Lala Dreamland."

LaLaport Shanghai Jinqiao has kicked off its three-year anniversary celebrations with a whimsical toy wake-up party called "Lala Dreamland."

Colorful displays are scattered throughout the mall, creating a joyful atmosphere. Outside, there are autumnal decorations such as straw and pumpkins, alongside workshops for families and friends to capture autumn's colors.

Since its opening, LaLaport Shanghai Jinqiao has been a highlight in Pudong's Jinqiao area, featuring an 18-meter-tall Freedom Gundam statue – the first of its kind outside Japan.

Ti Gong

Autumnal decorations.

The mall has diversified its offerings, blending art, commerce, and community, and has been committed to sustainability and public welfare. It has collaborated with Shanghai Roots and Shoots to launch waste transformation workshops, themed markets, and color therapy workshops for special needs children. Part of the market proceeds were donated to special needs education institutions.

Yamamoto Satoshi, managing director of Shanghai Jingqiao Retail Properties Management Co, is confident about LaLaport's future in Jinqiao, citing Shanghai's plan for the area to become a sub-center of the city's "outstanding global city" status. He hopes to leverage the mall's physical facilities to enhance real-life experiences.

﻿
