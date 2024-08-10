Ancient wisdom reveals the secrets of love as we celebrate Chinese Saint Valentine's Day

Dedicated to Chinese Saint Valentine's Day

Everyone is looking for love. Even those who deny its necessity still want to love and be loved. In our universal quest for love, there are different ideas about what is more important – to love or to be loved. I personally think that love can only be mutual, and in a real loving relationship, I believe no one counts; everything goes naturally in a healthy manner. This is the feeling of togetherness.



Despite these desires, a question lingers: why do so many feel a sense of solitude even while in a relationship? What is the formula for a lasting, fulfilling partnership or marriage?

Intrigued by these questions, I talked to some people, mostly those of the previous generation.

The older generation tended to repair things, rather than buy new things, the same in relationships. Of course, we can think that in previous times some people were under societal pressure. Somehow, probably yes, divorce wasn't common. But at the same time, marriages were stronger because people from that time knew some secrets.

The role of the family in Chinese society is crucial, so I was in China, the right place to learn wisdom from its people. In China, a nation where the ancient principles of Confucianism still profoundly influence family life.