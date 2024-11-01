Growing Sino-UAE relations boost regional cooperation, sustainable development, and global prosperity

This year marks the 40th anniversary since China and the United Arab Emirates established diplomatic relations in 1984.

With steadily tightening ties between the two countries, UAE has become a key partner for China in the Middle East and a pivot for the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), playing an active role in regional cooperation.

Recent shifts in global geopolitics, as well as the continued advancement of the Belt and Road Initiative, have resulted in a significant improvement in Sino-UAE relations. This expansion of collaboration goes beyond politics, economics, and culture to include green development and high-tech innovation, laying the groundwork for long-term growth in mutual interactions.

This strong development momentum can be attributed to numerous reciprocal visits by leaders from both nations, as well as long-term political confidence. President Xi Jinping's state visit to the UAE in 2018 marked a new phase in the two nations' comprehensive strategic alliance.

UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who has visited China several times, has referred to it as his second home, demonstrating the two countries' confidence and strong political cooperation.

The two countries' close cooperation in international affairs within such multilateral platforms as the UN and the BRICS also contributes to the establishment of a more just and rational global governance regime.

UAE's active participation in BRI and its endorsement of China's proposed Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative, and Global Civilization Initiative have contributed significantly to regional stability and global cooperation.