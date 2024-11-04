Dubai's 'Open Doors, Open Minds' is the best vision of the future

This autumn, I spent several weeks studying and exploring Dubai and Abu Dhabi. While Shanghai had experienced the longest and hottest summer, there was no escape here. It was blazing hot, with the temperature hovering around 40 degrees Celsius.

The heat symbolizes not just the weather but the vibrancy of the land itself. Strangely, there are more scaffolds and construction sites here than in China. Investment possibilities, high-tech advances, and future ideals drive people from around the world to the airports here 24/7. Who can match Dubai's "heat" in the global competition?

Visitors to Dubai may wonder how it went from a desert backwater to one of the world's most gorgeous cities in a few decades. Which force drove this change, and can it continue? During my weeks of research in Dubai, I sought to understand its mysteries.

The investment staff at the free trade zones greeted me warmly. Their presentations on Gulf country development, regional benefits and infrastructure were impressive. With English and Chinese presentations, they underlined the benefits. Competitive free trade zones openly assert their "No. 1" status. People refer to Dubai's 22 free trade zones as a "big family." With such regional advantages, warm service and favorable policies, the key is to seize the opportunities.

Dubai does not levy personal income tax. Before 2023, there was no corporate income tax. They eventually implemented a 9 percent tax on enterprises earning more than US$100,000 per year, but the rates for property, investment and other transactions remain among the lowest in the world.

Dubai welcomes every type of firm or individual registration, permitting full foreign ownership in all industries. There are no criteria for using local labor, which makes sense given that expats make up 88 percent of Dubai's population. In this regard, Dubai values openness in all aspects.

Innovation and elegance coexist in Dubai, like the iconic 828-meter Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall and Burj AI Arab. Luxury is key, but innovation is ingrained in daily life. The design of the Museum of the Future, devoid of supporting columns, mirrors an eye gazing into the future. The name "Museum of the Future" represents the merging of two opposing concepts: the future and a museum. Indeed, every future invention may end up in museums in the distant future, and Dubai certainly wants to be at the forefront of every new wave of technology, demonstrating the city's rapid development.

Indeed, Dubai aims to be at the forefront of technological advancements. Dubai appointed a 1990-born minister to oversee artificial intelligence and the digital economy in 2017. With AI employed in transportation, health care, education, finance and energy, Dubai's universities talk most about high-tech and AI. To integrate innovative technologies in the UAE and Gulf area, the UAE's sovereign funds are actively seeking out premier AI businesses.

Dubai has implemented blockchain technology across its departments, and some universities use only solar electricity. Since 2020, this oil-rich nation has invested US$16.8 billion in EV infrastructure. EVs are still rare in the country, but citizens are hopeful about innovation in this sector, and many Chinese EV firms are optimistic about the market.

A vibrant startup environment coexists with established firms. At GITEX, the largest technology fair in the Middle East, a large startup area was buzzing with activity. Locals and international startups checked out the displays on a table less than 2 square meters in a 9sqm booth. It was the first time I'd seen such an active startup exchange site, reflecting the country's innovative spirit.

Diversity is everywhere in Dubai. Its streets and malls feature stylish young women alongside traditionally dressed Arab citizens. Mosques, prayer rooms, beaches and racetracks coexist harmoniously. The UAE moved its weekend from Friday and Saturday to Saturday and Sunday in 2022 to match international standards, while preserving Friday afternoon for prayer. This adjustment balances religion and economic growth, demonstrating Dubai's inclusivity.

On weekends, traditional homes at the Sheikh Mohammed Center for Cultural Understanding offer a glimpse into the region's history, complete with photographs of pearl divers from decades ago. Why is this occurring so quickly? At the center's entrance, there is a sign that reads, "Open Doors, Open Minds."

Yes! That is the concept underlying Dubai and the UAE, encapsulating the essence of the growth ideology.

China and the UAE have had diplomatic relations for 40 years, while Shanghai and Dubai maintained ties for almost 24 years. Both regions are remarkable examples of global economic and social progress. Let us continue to embrace "Open Doors, Open Minds," which is the best interpretation for the future, for both countries and cities.