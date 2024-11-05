﻿
Opinion

Enhance judicial safeguards to facilitate the 7th China International Import Expo in Shanghai

Tang Yanan
The upcoming seventh China International Import Expo in Shanghai is a major international trade event and a vital example of Belt and Road cooperation.
The upcoming seventh China International Import Expo in Shanghai, being not only a magnificent event of international trade but also a significant embodiment of international cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative, serves as a platform that captures global attention. Judicial safeguards assume particular significance on such a platform. Here are some suggestions:

1.Enhance the construction of the legal service team:

In view of the international and complex characteristics of the CIIE, the organizers are obligated to establish a professional legal service team, encompassing experts in fields such as international commercial law, intellectual property law, and contract law, So as to offer all-round legal consultation and support to exhibitors and purchasers.

2.Optimize the dispute resolution mechanism:

Set up an efficient and transparent dispute resolution mechanism, inclusive of but not limited to mediation, arbitration, etc., to guarantee that commercial disputes can be settled promptly and impartially when they occur, safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of all parties concerned. Simultaneously, an independent third-party institution can be brought in for supervision to boost the credibility of dispute resolution.

3.Reinforce intellectual property protection:

Given that the "CIIE" will exhibit a vast number of innovative products and technologies, the strict implementation of intellectual property protection measures is imperative to prevent infringement and uphold the commercial value and market order of innovative accomplishments. A dedicated intellectual property protection office can be established to offer on-site consultation and complaint handling services, and infringements can be identified and halted in a timely fashion.

4.Refine the legal environment:

Forge closer cooperative ties with judicial authorities of countries along the Belt and Road, streamline legal procedures via bilateral or multilateral agreements, lower legal costs, and offer conveniences for cross-border trade. Additionally, endeavors can be exerted to facilitate the establishment of unified legal standards and norms to mitigate trade obstacles arising from legal disparities.

5.Propagate legal knowledge:

Arrange seminars, workshops, and the like to disseminate international trade regulations and the legal environments of relevant countries along the Belt and Road to exhibitors and purchasers, enhancing their legal awareness and self-protection capabilities. Concurrently, legal knowledge and case analyses can be promulgated via new media platforms to broaden the influence and coverage.

6.Facilitate the internationalization of legal services:

Urge domestic legal service institutions to "venture out" and establish branches in countries along the Belt and Road to offer localized legal services, facilitating the international advancement of legal services. Additionally, collaborate with internationally acclaimed legal service institutions to share resources and experiences, and elevate service levels and competitiveness.

Author's Unit: People's Court News and Media Agency

Source: Agencies   Editor: Wang Xiang
