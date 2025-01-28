China's Spring Festival – a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage and a means of cultural exchange

The Spring Festival, commonly known as the Chinese New Year, is more than a festive celebration. It is a living embodiment of China's rich cultural heritage. Recognized by UNESCO as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, this occasion has transcended borders and become a global symbol of Chinese tradition and values.

The Chinese New Year holds universal significance, as it is a time when families reunite, communities strengthen their bonds, and individuals reflect on the past year while looking forward to the next. The festival is celebrated with diverse customs, including the preparation of traditional dishes, the hanging of red lanterns, and vibrant performances featuring lion and dragon dances. These practices, deeply rooted in history, reflect the values of harmony, prosperity, and renewal – values that resonate across cultures.

Celebrated in many cities around the world, the Spring Festival offers an opportunity for everyone to experience the charm of Chinese tradition and culture.

For the past seven years, the Confucius Institute at the University of Banja Luka, Bosnia and Herzegovina, has proudly celebrated the Spring Festival, providing a unique platform for cultural exchanges and mutual understanding.

In Banja Luka, the country's second-largest city, the Confucius Institute has emerged as a cultural hub, sharing the joy and traditions of the Spring Festival with the city and beyond. These Spring Festival celebrations have featured calligraphy and painting workshops, tea ceremonies, as well as traditional Chinese music and cultural performances. These events have not only introduced local communities to Chinese culture but have also strengthened bilateral ties.

One memorable highlight was the Spring Festival Gala held in 2022, which showcased a fusion of Chinese and local Bosnian traditions. Performers from both cultures shared the stage, symbolizing the harmony and mutual respect that define the bilateral relationship.

By celebrating the Spring Festival, we honor the broader significance of UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage. It is not merely about preserving traditions, but rather about fostering intercultural dialogue and understanding.

Our Confucius Institute is carefully preparing for celebrations of the coming Year of the Snake. The expanded programs include culinary experiences, interactive workshops, and academic discussions on the festival's cultural and historical significance. Such events reflect our commitment to showcasing cultural heritage to build connections and foster understanding in an increasingly interconnected world. We invite everyone to join us in experiencing the beauty of this ancient tradition and embracing the values the festival represents – family, renewal, and harmony.

The Confucius Institute at the University of Banja Luka is also organizing a competition aimed at engaging young people aged 16 to 28 to showcase their artistic interpretation of Chinese culture using digital tools and applications. They are invited to combine Chinese tradition with modern technological trends and create digital GIF stickers or filters for social media, photograph urban landscapes that symbolize the snake in contemporary settings, or design virtual masks or fashion creations using applications.

The Spring Festival's designation as a UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage is a recognition of its enduring legacy and its role in connecting people across borders. Let us look forward to the Year of the Snake, a year of prosperity and growth, as we continue to celebrate and share the essence of Chinese culture with the world.

(Ljiljana Stevic is the director of the Confucius Institute at the University of Banja Luka. The views expressed in this article are those of the author.)