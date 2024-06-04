﻿
Biz / Property

New Shanghai policy ignites people's enthusiasm for home buying

﻿ Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  21:45 UTC+8, 2024-06-04       0
Since the release of Shanghai's new real estate policy last Friday, the number of inquiries regarding both second-hand and new homes has seen a significant increase.
﻿ Shen Mengdan
Shen Mengdan
  21:45 UTC+8, 2024-06-04       0
New Shanghai policy ignites people's enthusiasm for home buying
Ti Gong

Customers inquire about new houses at a sales office in Shanghai.

A couple from Hangzhou, neighboring Zhejiang Province, came over to a real estate sales office located in Juyuan area of Shanghai's suburban Jiading District over the weekend.

They were one of the first families to take quick action after Shanghai released the latest adjustments to its real estate policy last Friday, introducing nine measures to ease restrictions on home buying.

The new regulations include allowing families with multiple children to buy an additional home, lowering the downpayment requirements and floors for mortgage rates, and cutting the requirements on social security payment from five years to three years for non-Shanghainese.

"Our son couldn't buy an apartment in Shanghai before because he hadn't paid social security for five years yet. Now with only three consecutive years (of payment) required, we want to hurry up and secure a house here in Jiading," said the couple.

Since the release of Shanghai's new real estate policy, the number of inquiries for both second-hand and new homes has been increasing, according to real estate industry insiders.

"The new policies have boosted the eligibility of young people and stimulated their willingness to buy a home, and also met the large housing needs of multi-children families," said sales manager Jiang Fei.

"Compared to the previous measures, this new set of policies is a big adjustment. It is a positive incentive."

Not just new properties but enquiries about second-hand housing have also surged.

"Our bookings for house inspections in the past few days have risen significantly. We usually only have one or two groups of customers for the visit tour on weekday evenings, but now the number has doubled. The weekends are also filled with appointments in advance," Wang Huan, an account manager at a real estate agency at Baiyin Road in Jiading New City, noted.

"On May 28, we already had four transactions in our stores, which was incredible.

"The number of signed home purchase contracts in Shanghai was 15,000-16,000 units in May. It is expected to reach 18,000 or even 20,000 units this month, I believe."

Wang said that the new policy also made landlords more optimistic about selling,

"For example, before there was still room for bargaining, now the attitude of most landlords is tougher. Some landlords have even raised prices."

"As opposed to the previous 'progressive' relaxation policy, the new policy adjustments this time are more targeted, stronger, and more extensive," said Chen Julan, senior analyst from the China Index Academy, Shanghai.

"The introduction of this policy can stimulate demand for housing, level up market expectations, and promote a stable and healthy development of the real estate market."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     