CCG Expo celebrates 20th anniversary with Shanghai's anime, gaming enthusiasts

Born in Shanghai, the China International Comics and Games Expo (CCG EXPO) marks its 20th anniversary this year with a citywide celebration for anime and gaming fans in Shanghai and the Yangtze River Delta region. The CCG Expo 2024 is divided into indoor and outdoor events linked by a "passport." Running through July 7, the main event returns to its original venue at Shanghai Exhibition Center, featuring premieres and debuts of numerous anime and gaming works. After that ends, the outdoor events will take over, running from July 7 to 21 at well-known spots like Nanjing Road Pedestrian Mall, People's Square, and the Bund.

Ma Xuefeng / SHINE

The expo provides a broader interactive space for the public that explores new initiatives in anime and gaming across diverse settings to set the stage for new trends in the country's animation industry. College sophomores Haojiao and Tutu dressed as characters from the "Ren Yu Xian Luo" (Mermaid's Fall) comics as they checked out the displays. "Compared to other anime expos, CCG features many works that are our own Chinese creations, reflecting the prosperous development of China in the anime sector," Haojiao said. "You can see both major and minor national anime works here." Tutu added, "Many parents come with their children. It's a great way for the older generation to understand what their kids enjoy."

Ma Xuefeng / SHINE

Ma Xuefeng / SHINE

Each year, the launch of new anime, games and related merchandise is a major highlight. This year is no exception. Turning 20 this year, the expo features nearly 1,000 anime and gaming works from new and returning collaborators such as Tencent Video, Kingnet, Giant Network, Medialink, Baijiahe, XBOX, Webtoon, KKWORLD MINI, Bank of China, and Mitsui Shopping Park. The animated film "Blue Lock – Episode Nagi" is set to premiere nationwide on July 26 with Medialink and the organizers launching limited edition merchandise. Moreover, in line with the Olympic year, the event features a "CCG Expo×Medialink Sports District," offering sports challenges related to works like "Haikyuu!," "Kuroko's Basketball," "Blue Lock," "Run with the Wind," and "Laid-Back Camp." Ahou has loved anime for 15 years and expressed her fondness for the "Havoc in Heaven" special exhibition by Chinese artist Dai Dunbang. She said she appreciates how traditional Chinese art has been integrated into the anime expo. She looks forward to sharing this experience with her daughter as she grows. Senior student Zhezhi, dressed as Ai Hoshino from the Japanese manga "Oshi No Ko," said anime is great for socializing. "The world of anime, compared to the real world, is where I find many people to interact and take photos with," Zhezhi said. "I'm usually socially anxious and don't interact much with others, which is why I find the anime world so appealing." After the four-day indoor expo ends, 15 "anime locations" across Shanghai will be set up. Stamps associated with different works will be given out, making the "passport" both a collector's item and a discount voucher at designated stores. Fans can collect the stamps from July 7 to 21.