China studies forum in Brussels to deepen understanding

The "World Dialogue on China Studies · Belgium Forum," set for Thursday in Brussels, has major significance for promoting the understanding of China through global discourse.

Experts anticipate that the upcoming "World Dialogue on China Studies · Belgium Forum," scheduled for Thursday in Brussels, Belgium, will have significant implications for advancing China's comprehension through global discourse.

Themed "China Studies and the European Understanding of China," the event in Brussels is an extension of the World Conference on China Studies.

Jointly organized by China's Information Office of the State Council and the Shanghai Municipal People's Government, the first World Conference on China Studies was held in Shanghai on November 24, 2023, on the theme "Chinese Civilization and China's Path – A Global Perspective."

Held outside of China biennially when the main conference is not in session, this year's forum in Brussels coincides with the 210th anniversary of the establishment of sinology as a specialized inquiry in Europe and provides a critical platform for academic exchange on issues of common concern within the framework of the World Conference on China Studies.

The Shanghai Municipal People's Government Information Office, the Shanghai Academy of Social Sciences, the European Institute for Asian Studies, and Cátedra China co-organize the forum with support from the China Cultural Center in Brussels.

In the conference, nearly 60 experts from China and Europe will engage in in-depth discussions around the central theme, with further discussions to be facilitated in three parallel panels, specifically on: Europe-China People-to-People Exchange and Dialogue – Mechanisms and Pathways; Europe-China Economic and Trade Cooperation – Resilience and Potential; European China Studies – Status Quo and Prospects for the Future.

European understanding of China

Several experts, in their published articles or interviews, have expressed their assessment of the significant achievements China has made.

"In the overall framework of sustainable development, strengthened support for joint sustainable and environmentally friendly infrastructure projects and forward-looking initiatives such as the Belt and Road Initiative is desirable, as well as the development of joint policies to reduce carbon emissions and promote the use of renewable energy," said Michele Genovese, president of Advisory Committee of the World Olymp'Arts Council, in a recently published article.

Nor should China's astounding achievement be viewed merely in narrow economic terms.

In a recent article, Nenad Stekić, a research fellow at the Institute of International Politics and Economics, Serbia, explained why the Global Security Initiative, proposed by President Xi Jinping in April 2022, represents China's vision for a more "harmonious and secure world."



"China's Global Security Initiative presents a unique opportunity for Serbia and Europe to strengthen their strategic partnerships with China and enhance their roles in the global security landscape," said Stekić.

He notes that people in Europe view the Global Security Initiative as "a refreshing and forward-thinking approach to addressing contemporary security challenges."

Given its diverse political landscapes and complex security dynamics, Europe "stands to benefit significantly from China's inclusive and cooperative vision for global security," wrote Stekić.

The dialogue is also significant to China Studies experts in terms of methodology, given the substantial benefits accruing from the exchange of ideas and perspectives in the global context.

Li Bozhong, chair professor of Humanities at Peking University, asserts in an interview that there have been some skewed perceptions of both China and Europe.

Deepening academic exchanges and communications in China studies promises to significantly remedy such distortions by facilitating mutual understanding and building consensus.

"The more amendments we make to improve the existing international scholarly research regime, the more discourse power we will have. Hence the need for more active opening up in scholarly exchanges to avoid us degenerating into an insular academic existence divorced from the international scholarly community," Li said.

He concluded that "we should have our voice heard in the world, and in the process, we should learn more from others."