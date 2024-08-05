More overseas talent set sights on Lingang

When Dr Mujtaba Naaseri from Afghanistan decided to move his family to China, it took him less than a month to decide to settle at Dishui Lake.

After attending an international talent fair in the Lingang section of the Shanghai Pilot Free Trade Zone a month ago, he was fascinated by its open-minded policy initiatives, its state-of-the-art infrastructure, and the ambience of a young community.

"There is no doubt that Lingang will develop into an international community recognized worldwide," Naaseri said.

Naaseri is just one of the many young talent who have chosen to settle in Lingang, encouraged by a number of local incentives provided for overseas young talent, given the trade zone's endeavor to brand itself as a "young city for the young."

Sources from the local government said that, recently, the pilot trade zone has implemented a number of new policy incentives aimed at attracting talent.

In an interview regarding subsidies for college student interns, Yang Wu, an official from the pilot trade zone administration, said college, MA and PhD interns would be entitled to monthly subsidy of 2,000 yuan (US$280.24), 3,000 yuan, and 5,000 yuan. For those who are not Shanghai residents and are studying outside Shanghai, an additional maximum of 1,000 yuan will be provided to cover transport and accommodation.

Yang revealed that, in light of previous investigation, it was found that, in view of the subsidies, about 25 percent of the interns chose to work in Lingang.

"This policy has a clearly positive impact on attracting and retaining talent in Lingang," Yang said. "To further ante up the proportions of the interns who ultimately choose to work here, we have decided to give out the subsidies twice – half of the subsidy would be given at the end of the internship, and the other half would be provided later, after the students choose to work or launch start-ups in the zone within one year of graduation."

As a further inducement for employers, the administration has also been providing subsidies for those entities certified to be internship based for college students in the zone. Specifically, 500 yuan will be provided to the tutor in charge of the intern each month, and 5,000 yuan will be given to the employer as a one-time subsidy.