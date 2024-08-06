Fan-tastic support for athletes shouldn't spill over into malicious behavior

Overzealous fans undermine respect for sportsmanship, intrude on the personal lives of athletes and give China sports a bad name.

The controversy surrounding the women's singles table tennis finals at the 2024 Paris Olympics highlights a significant issue in Chinese sports: the negative effect of overzealous "fan culture." During the finals on August 3, Chinese players Chen Meng and Sun Yingsha delivered a thrilling match, but the event was marred by fans who felt their heroine had been cheated of victory. Chinese spectators overwhelmingly supported 24-year-old Sun, while some booed at Chen, 30, who beat Sun 4-2 to retain her Olympic title and suggested she may be thinking of retirement. Online, fans accused Chen of exploiting Sun's fatigue and denounced her victory, framing it as an act of betrayal. Sun has over 5 million followers on the Weibo social media platform, comparing with some 2 million of Chen. Anti-Chen comments included: "Sun was exhausted after competing in three events." "Where is your sense of justice?" "The entire nation hoped for Sun's first singles gold, and you crushed that hope." "Where is your sense of duty?" Had Sun clinched the women's singles gold against Chen, she would have attained the grand slam title as the fastest-rising Chinese player to do so. Now, Sun has to wait for four years for another crack at the title at the Los Angeles Olympics. Fans even targeted Chen's cousin, actor Huang Xiaoming, by leaving hostile comments on his social media site. In response, Weibo administrators have banned over 300 accounts and removed thousands of offensive comments. The dedication and hard work of every athlete deserves respect, and users should focus on the spirit of competition rather than in engaging in malicious behavior that harms athletes and the sports community, the administrators of Weibo said in a statement.

Traditionally associated with the entertainment industry, so-called "fan club culture" has now infiltrated sports, leading to extreme behavior such as coordinated online attacks against perceived rivals and intrusion into athletes' private lives. Fan factions often engage in online warfare, sometimes to the point of public disorder. Such behavior distorts the values of hard work and sportsmanship, replacing them with superficial popularity contests. In China, where table tennis holds national significance, the impact is particularly profound. Sun, the world's top-ranked women's table tennis player, has captivated her vast fan base with her outstanding performances, youthful demeanor and humble character. Sun, however, did win gold in the mixed doubles competition with partner Wang Chuqin, beating their North Korean counterparts 4-2. The win further excited the fan bases for the duo. The consequences of all this unbridled obsession are multifaceted, including increased psychological pressure and loss of privacy for athletes. Wang once complained on social media that fans spent long hours waiting for him and taking pictures of him at airports, training facilities, and outside dormitories and hotels. "On the field, I am an athlete; off the field, I am just an ordinary person," Wang said. "We kindly request maintaining a respectful distance to allow me some personal space and privacy." Fan fixation also permeates media coverage, which may prioritize sensational stories over genuine sports analysis. During the Paris Olympics, a foreign journalist asked why the crowd favored Sun over Chen. Some overseas media focused on that facet rather than the game itself.

Addressing this issue requires efforts on multiple fronts. Social media platforms like Weibo must enforce strict policies against malicious behavior, monitoring posts and removing harmful content, and educating users on appropriate conduct. Sports organizations must take a firm stance against the negative aspects of fan mania. The Chinese Table Tennis Association, for instance, should launch public campaigns promoting sportsmanship and the true values of athletic competition. Ahead of the Paris Olympics, China's sports administration said in May that "deformed fan culture" should be resisted, noting that this phenomenon has repeatedly caused controversy in recent years, with negative effects on sports stars. To be sure, highlighting athletes' stories, their triumphs and disappointments can help fans appreciate the sport beyond individual personalities. But where legitimate fan support ends and abusive behavior begins, athletes should admonish their followers to set an example and show respect for all competitors. Many athletes, like Wang and world No.1 table tennis star Fan Zhendong, who won the men's singles gold medal on Sunday, have already started this process by asking fans to respect their privacy and avoid disruptive behavior. Veteran table tennis player Deng Yaping, who won eighteen world championships including four Olympic gold medals between 1989 and 1997, said in an interview, "We should express our preferences without attacking others, and we must respect each other and leave space for everyone." Implementing and enforcing legal frameworks to protect athletes from doxing, stalking and other invasions of privacy are equally crucial. Authorities need to make it clear that those who cross the line will face serious consequences.

The commercialization of sports complicates this issue. While the financial benefits of a strong fan base are undeniable, the integrity of sports must be weighed against commercial considerations. Prior to the start of the women's singles final, dairy company Yili ran an advertisement celebrating Olympic gold for its brand spokeswoman Sun even before the finals match began. Yili later apologized, explaining that the ad was for only testing purposes. Brands and sponsors have a role to play in promoting positive fan behavior and supporting campaigns that emphasize respect and sportsmanship. The media also have a responsibility to cover sports events impartially, with a focus on the spirit of competition, rather than sensationalizing fan behavior.