Ancient texts reveal wisdom of plant-based diet

Two foreigners – one a historian, the other a physician – have unwittingly changed my enduring eating habits with their revealing research on traditional Chinese diets that have long been oblivious to many.

Historian Thomas DuBois, a professor of humanities at Beijing Normal University, published a light-reading prose titled "The Many Histories of Chinese Vegetarianism" in mid-August in Sixth Tone, an English online publication based in Shanghai.

The subhead caught my eye: "China may be known for its love of meat, but for some gourmands, vegetarian cooking was the highest culinary art."

As I read on, I came across a novel idea about food from the famous poet Yuan Mei (1716-1797), who lived through a relatively prosperous period in the Qing Dynasty (1644-1911).

Paraphrasing Yuan's culinary aesthetics, DuBois wrote: "In his classic of Qing Dynasty food writing, 'Recipes From the Garden of Contentment,' Yuan comments that anyone can cook meat, but a su diet is for the elite. " (Su 素 generally refers to a plant-based whole food diet.)

Was Yuan a vegetarian or a vegan? Was it wrong that I used to eat more meat than vegetables, or strictly speaking, plant-based food? I was curious. So I read on.

DuBois didn't just write about Yuan Mei. He delved into the anecdotes and aphorisms of many other ancient Chinese figures as well, for example, Su Dongpo (1037-1101), a cultural icon in the Song Dynasty (960-1279).

But Yuan's story impressed me most, because DuBois gave a vivid description of Yuan's book on food art. I had once heard about the book but had never read it. It was DuBois who finally familiarized me with some of the best parts of the legendary book – a booklet indeed. I bought a copy a few weeks ago and, with great interest, "devoured" it in half a day.

DuBois mentioned Yuan's comment that a su diet is for the elite. I was excited when I discovered the original Chinese version. Here's my attempted word-for-word translation of what Yuan wrote in his book: There are plant-based and meat-based foods, just like a piece of clothing with two sides – the inside and the outside. The elite people crave for plant-based food more than for meat-based food.

Yuan's book is about food art, not about nutrition science, so he didn't bother to explain why a su diet was for the elite. He just recorded what was popular in his time.

If you finish reading Yuan's book, you will find, like I did, that Yuan was far from a vegetarian. He also wrote in detail how to cook poultry, seafood and many other types of meat-based food, but toward the end of the book, he declared: a su diet is for the elite, and rice and porridge are the most fundamental food while all others are secondary or supplementary. He even went so far as to suggest that one could eat properly made rice or porridge without a company of any other stuff. Here again, he didn't explain why rice and porridge are the very basic food, or the roots of nutrition.

Yuan's book shows he was a balanced omnivore with a favor for plant-based and wholegrain food, like vegetables, tofu, rice and porridge. And in all cases – whether with plant-based or meat-based food – Yuan advised against using too much salt or fat oil. He didn't give medical explanations for any of his dietary habits.