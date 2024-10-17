Conference burnishes 'people's city' initiative

A conference marking mass participation in burnishing the city's image as the "people's city" was held in the Shanghai Urban Planning Exhibition Hall on Thursday.



Officials at municipal and district level, resident representatives who had played an exemplary and leading role in this aspect, and reporters, numbering nearly 200 in all, attended the conference.

During the conference, resident representatives from all walks of life briefed attendees on best practice in various aspects which helped to contribute to the ongoing, citywide "people's city" drive kicked off in July this year.

Select resident representatives shared their exemplary initiatives aimed at making the city more responsive to individual material and cultural needs, so that the city is not just cited for the "height" of buildings, but also its "warmth."

Zhou Weihong, from Spring Tour, for instance, had been describing and characterizing the charm of Shanghai to domestic and overseas tourists for nearly three decades, through nearly 200 "city mini-tour lines" hosted by her company.

According to Zhou, one of the most favorite lines among foreign visitors is "Living as a Shanghai Resident for One Day."

"In the past, one of foreign visitors' most favorite places to try local snacks was probably the Yuyuan Garden, but do you have any clue where do most foreigners want to try xiaolongbao now?" Zhou asked. Xiaolongbao, small steamed dumplings, literally "bamboo steamer basket dumplings," are a favorite local snack.

The answer is local residents' homes, where tourists might not only try the dumplings, but also other signature snacks found in the north China, or in the south, notably Cantonese food.



"A lot of foreign tourists like to learn to cook Chinese dishes in the Shanghai way, such as making Shanghai wonton. As the city become more all-encompassing and tolerant, as it grows bigger, it also becomes more diverse, and warmer," Zhou said.