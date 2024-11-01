Lessons from the football field: What 'Ted Lasso' has taught me

This fortnight there’s been a series of heartbreaks, from a brutal coal mine attack in Pakistan to ongoing tensions in Gaza. Ten countries and territories experienced severe flooding over 12 days, while the death toll from a tropical storm that slammed into the Philippines rose to 90.

In Brazil, a journalist was assassinated; in Australia, a man was charged with murdering his partner; and in Mexico, a 15-year-old boy was shot dead. Biodiversity continues to decline, with species populations down more than 70 percent, while a reported 35.3 million refugees worldwide have fled their homes due to conflict and human rights violations. Need I go on?

What makes these events sadder is that they are nothing new. The world is often a difficult and painful place to be. But pain doesn’t need to make the news to matter. Every day we come close to suffering or in close contact to someone who is. Often that suffering happens in silence because we live in a culture where struggle equals failure and happy social media posts reign supreme. Too many of us pretend to be OK when we’re not. The fact is that little about life is easy, and for that reason I’ve never had much time or patience for positive thinking.

“It could be worse.” “Live, laugh, love.” “Miracles happen every day.”

My eyes roll. We’ve all fallen victim to these drab expressions. A no doubt well-meaning man once told me: “Smile, it might never happen.” My nana had just died. That’s the problem. When we spew this stuff, we often don’t know what we’re spewing it on. Even worse is to hear sunshine mentality from those we love who cannot sit under our clouds. In discomfort, they distance themselves with pretty words that have no place in the moment.

Or do they?