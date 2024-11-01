﻿
Opinion

Lessons from the football field: What 'Ted Lasso' has taught me

﻿ Emma Leaning
Emma Leaning
  17:32 UTC+8, 2024-11-01       0
Pretty words have no place in a painful moment. Or do they?
﻿ Emma Leaning
Emma Leaning
  17:32 UTC+8, 2024-11-01       0

This fortnight there’s been a series of heartbreaks, from a brutal coal mine attack in Pakistan to ongoing tensions in Gaza. Ten countries and territories experienced severe flooding over 12 days, while the death toll from a tropical storm that slammed into the Philippines rose to 90.

In Brazil, a journalist was assassinated; in Australia, a man was charged with murdering his partner; and in Mexico, a 15-year-old boy was shot dead. Biodiversity continues to decline, with species populations down more than 70 percent, while a reported 35.3 million refugees worldwide have fled their homes due to conflict and human rights violations. Need I go on?

What makes these events sadder is that they are nothing new. The world is often a difficult and painful place to be. But pain doesn’t need to make the news to matter. Every day we come close to suffering or in close contact to someone who is. Often that suffering happens in silence because we live in a culture where struggle equals failure and happy social media posts reign supreme. Too many of us pretend to be OK when we’re not. The fact is that little about life is easy, and for that reason I’ve never had much time or patience for positive thinking.

“It could be worse.” “Live, laugh, love.” “Miracles happen every day.”

My eyes roll. We’ve all fallen victim to these drab expressions. A no doubt well-meaning man once told me: “Smile, it might never happen.” My nana had just died. That’s the problem. When we spew this stuff, we often don’t know what we’re spewing it on. Even worse is to hear sunshine mentality from those we love who cannot sit under our clouds. In discomfort, they distance themselves with pretty words that have no place in the moment.

Or do they?

Lessons from the football field: What 'Ted Lasso' has taught me
Hu Jun / SHINE

I recently took sick leave, and to lift my spirits, a friend suggested I swap my love of gritty TV for something light. “Ted Lasso” was their suggestion. The award-winning series follows an American football coach hired to manage an English soccer team without any experience of the game. With his infectious energy, Ted wins over players and learns valuable lessons abut himself, life and friendship.

“Ted Lasso” is not my type of television. But the program received widespread critical acclaim for its balance of humour and emotional depth, so I gave it a go. Several episodes in, and I’m hooked. What about “Ted Lasso” can turn a skeptic soft?

On first watch, Ted’s optimism seems naive and simplistic. But as the show progresses, it becomes clear his positivity isn’t half-assed. There’s something disarmingly genuine about this coach. Case in point, when a player misses a goal and feels the weight of his team, Ted tells him: “You know what the happiest animal in the world is? It’s a goldfish. You know why? It’s got a 10-second memory. Be a goldfish.”

In another episode, Ted tells his disheartened players: “I promise you, there is something worse out there than being sad, and that’s being alone and sad. Ain’t nobody in this room alone.”

And when reflecting on the fouls life throws at us, Ted said: “I think those things come into our lives to help us get from one place to a better one.”

Lessons from the football field: What 'Ted Lasso' has taught me

"Ted Lasso" is an award-winning TV series.

Ted’s positivity is actionable. It’s purposeful. It’s personal. His brand isn’t about making people feel good; it’s about empowering them. His words are more than empty platitudes; they are tools for growth. When Ted tells someone to “be a goldfish,” he isn’t dismissing their disappointment. He’s offering them a way through it. When he reminds his team they’re not alone, he’s building a sense of community.

In one scene, Ted quotes Walt Whitman, who said: “Be curious, not judgemental.” And I guess that’s what “Ted Lasso” taught me. I’m curious how things would be different if we all adopted his philosophy. Could empathy become our first response to challenges? Might setbacks be opportunities?

Maybe we’d find strength in vulnerability and wisdom in simplicity.

I’m convinced everyone needs a Ted Lasso. I’ll be yours if you’ll be mine.

Yes, we’re talking about a TV show, but the way Ted approaches life isn’t just about optimism. It’s about staying open to what others feel — even when we don’t understand. In our divided reality, curiosity could be life’s game changer. And with Ted’s playbook, we might just win.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhang Liuhao
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     