Regulations needed for sensational, choreographed social media memes

Swiss rolls have becoming the latest sensation.

Yes, the sponge cake filled with whipped cream and chocolate ganache.

It started with a poignant drama: A mother bought eight pieces of Swiss roll. After six were equally shared between the son, daughter and father, and after finishing her chores, the mother took the remaining two.

This incurred the displeasure of the husband. After asserting her entitlement to the two pieces, the husband gave her a dressing down: "I am not saying you cannot have it. But as parents, you ought to lead a good example for the kids by having more of the proper meal. This is just snack, I guess you know well?"

The wife could only suffer in private, but apparently this did not prevent her from sharing the surveillance footage online, sparking an outpouring of pathos - and reality check.

A huge number of husbands have been reported subject to the Swiss rolls test, and Swiss rolls at Sam's have been sold out of stock.

The discussions have already turned to the necessity of marriage as an institution, and gender parity.

However, careful viewers suspect that the wife, notwithstanding her bumpy domestic ride, was plying a thriving e-commerce business.