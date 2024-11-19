Novelty of accessible government compounds attracts visits online and off

A voiceover running with the livestream introduced other scenic areas worth visiting in the county on the northeast of Dabieshan Mountain, in Lu'an, central Anhui Province. It also promotes local products as the local tourist authority appears keen to make the best of the attention the site has drawn.

Even as dusk fell, there was still a steady stream of vehicles passing through the gate, motorbikes, bikes, cars and trucks with three or four wheels – all flowed in seamlessly without being stopped to check cards or documents.

It was a very simple livestream – nothing more than a fixed camera trained on the gate from across the street.

It became even more popular after local media started a live broadcast of the gate itself.

The gate to the Shucheng County government compound has become a sensation recently, as anyone can enter without being asked for a pass or registration.

One netizen wrote that the open and calm mindset of the government prompted them, an outsider, to experience first-hand the vibe of Shucheng County.

The sudden attention the gate garnered, like most online sensations, seems whimsical, and unexpected.

Some remarked that open compound is more accessible than a gated residential compound.

The high proportion of trucks and motor vehicles might be at least partly explained by the free parking policy on the compound.

Nor is Shucheng policy an isolated case. In 2018, Zhengding County in Hebei Province became famous for making its parking spaces, toilets, and hot water freely accessible to all.

In 2022, Xinyang City government in Henan Province opened government compound so its residents could stroll there at night.

Some government canteens, where meals are known to be more affordable, have also drawn attention after being opened to outsiders, such as in the case of the Yangzhou government canteen, in Jiangsu Province, and the Quzhou government canteen, in Zhejiang Province.

Hectic urban development in recent years has led to steadily diminishing public space in some areas, making the usually well-placed and spacious government compounds more precious. In making these resources freely available to the society at large, the governments are setting an example by meeting the needs of people.

Some have security concerns, such as whether the unregulated influx of visitors would affect government operations.

Many would agree that opening government compounds is a sign of self-confidence, and the practice should only contribute to strengthening the bond between residents and the government.

More governments could take note of the praiseworthy practice in Shucheng.