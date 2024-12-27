From persuasion to penalty: Pouring cold water on outdoor smoking

Ever since I settled down in the western suburbs of Shanghai about 10 years ago, one of my favorite ways of spicing up weekend life has been to buy fresh local vegetables at a town marketplace.

I often get up early in the morning to catch the first group of farmers who bring their freshly picked cabbage, cucumbers, spinach, lettuce, lotus roots or green onions for sale on two rows of food stalls in a specially designated corner of the marketplace.

In this corner, reserved for local farmers only, you even know who come from which villages and what they usually grow in their own vegetable fields or rustic courtyards. Their freshly picked and naturally moist vegetables, in comparison to those previously stored ones which are later sprayed with water, often fill the air with a special kind of fragrance rare to find elsewhere.

But on a recent Sunday afternoon, I smelled something bad, like heavy cigarette smoke, as I approached the local food stalls. I looked around and found most stalls were empty, and only a middle-aged vendor was puffing at a cigarette behind a stall near an exit of the marketplace.

Ventilation was OK, as there were fewer people in the afternoon than in the morning, but his swirling smoke simply stuck on the sanitation mask I wore, even though I stood about 3 meters from him. I could see he had all the nice vegetables I wanted that day, but instead of advancing directly to his stall, I took a detour and went to the market's management office, with a conspicuous no-smoking notice posted on its glass door.

"Hi there, could you please persuade that vendor from smoking in the marketplace?" I said to a roomful of management staff. One of them put down a cup of hot tea and came out.

It was such a huge marketplace that the staff member seemed to be at a loss at first, unable to precisely locate the smoker I had mentioned. But when he finally "got" the smoker, he told him: "Someone has reported that you're smoking."

A cigarette butt still in hand, the vendor forced a smile, apparently feeling both astonished and ashamed. The management staffer said no more words and went away, leaving the smoker frozen in an awkward smile.

At that moment, I turned around and faced the smoker, saying with a smile: "I am that 'reporter.' I would have bought your vegetables had you not smoked by your food stall."

My words did not stir him to anger. Rather he immediately extinguished his cigarette by pressing the little burning end against the ground. In a relieved tone, he said: "Now you can buy my cabbage and scallions, or whatever you like!"

So I bought three bags full of vegetables – far more than I had originally planned. In our casual talk that ensued, I learned he hailed from neighboring Anhui Province and had been growing vegetables and raising fish in an adjacent village for 30 years. I had never met him in the marketplace before, as he usually came in the afternoon, while I normally went in the morning. But this time I felt a bit dizzy in the early morning, so I went to the market in the afternoon instead – a rare change indeed.

I've learned from my chance encounter with the smoking farmer-vendor that effective persuasion is necessary in case someone violates a smoking ban.

Mencius (372-289 BC) once said: "Laws alone cannot carry themselves into practice." Well said.

Had I not "reported" the smoker to the management staff, or had the management staff not responded to my "report," the no-smoking notice posted on the glass door would have become a laughing stock.