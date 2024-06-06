﻿
News / Sport

German table tennis icon Timo Boll bids farewell to China

Xinhua
  18:19 UTC+8, 2024-06-06       0
German paddler Timo Boll has bid farewell to China, which he calls his second hometown, as the WTT Champions tournament in Chongqing wrapped up this week.
Xinhua
  18:19 UTC+8, 2024-06-06       0

German paddler Timo Boll has bid farewell to China, which he calls his second hometown, as the WTT Champions tournament in Chongqing wrapped up this week.

"It was very emotional. You can see I still have some tears in my eyes," the 43-year-old veteran, who has announced that he will end his international career after a seventh Olympics this summer in Paris, told reporters after his last match in Chongqing.

In the men's singles quarterfinals last Saturday, which Boll described as "his last adventure in China," he was beaten by 17-year-old French player Felix Lebrun after five rounds.

"I knew he was really eager to play me, and the same to me," said Boll. "He could be our new superstar in Europe. He could break all my records for sure. He is still so young and so good."

Table tennis fans believe that the competition between Boll and Lebrun symbolizes the passing of the torch to the next generation, following Boll's announcement of retiring from the international stage after the Paris Olympics.

Boll said Lebrun's performance reminded him of his own breakthrough in 2002. "I can imagine how he felt. I mean when I had my first big tournament in China, the World Cup 2002 in Jinan (north China's Shandong Province), I had the feeling that I could play against my idol Kong Linghui in the final, and could win my first world title here in China."

Since defeating Olympic champion Kong Linghui in 2002, Boll has been one of the strongest opponents of the Chinese men's table tennis team for more than two decades. The two-time Olympic silver medalist witnessed the growth of generations of Chinese ping pong players and formed a deep friendship with them.

At the World Table Tennis Championships, Boll partnered with Ma Long in the men's doubles, competing in both the 2015 and 2017 worlds.

"I learned so much from the players here, from the coaches and also from the culture," said Boll in Chongqing. "Thanks a lot! China is my second home, I will come back as a tourist."

"Thank you, I love you," he said to the audience in Chinese.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
Felix
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     