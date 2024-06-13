Messi wants to end career at Inter Miami

Lionel Messi has expressed a desire to end his career at Inter Miami, all but sinking hopes of a swansong with Argentina's Newell's Old Boys.

Lionel Messi has expressed a desire to end his career at Inter Miami, all but sinking hopes of a swansong with Argentina's Newell's Old Boys.

The 36-year-old, who joined Inter Miami last July, is contracted to the Major League Soccer club until December 2025 with the option of another year.

"As of today, I think it's going to be my last club," the Argentine World Cup-winning captain told ESPN.

Messi has previously suggested that he would like to end his career at Newell's Old Boys, where he began playing as an eight-year-old.

The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner admitted that he views retirement with a sense of dread.

"I'm not ready to leave football either," he said. "I love playing football. I enjoy the training, every day of the matches. [I am] a little afraid that everything will end.

"That's why I enjoy everything much more, because I'm aware that there's less and less to go and I have a good time at the club. I enjoy the little details that I know I'm going to miss when I don't play anymore."

The former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star has scored 14 goals and provided 11 assists in 15 appearances for Inter Miami this year.

He is currently with Argentina's squad preparing for the Copa America in the United States. The tournament's defending champion will begin its campaign against Canada on June 20 before also facing Chile and Peru in the group stage.