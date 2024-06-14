Shanghai retains Formula E World Championship in 2025

The Formula E World Championship has announced its new season, with the double-header Shanghai E-Prix been scheduled for May 31 and June 1, 2025.

Formula E World Championship has announced its calendar for the 11th season, which involves 17 races across 11 countries. The double-header Shanghai E-Prix is scheduled on May 31 and June 1, 2025.



The inaugural Shanghai E-Prix was held at the Shanghai International Circuit last month. Mitch Evans led Nick Cassidy to another Jaguar TCS Racing double podium in Round 11, while Porsche's Antonio Felix Da Costa claimed the top honor in Round 12.

Ti Gong

With Season 10 concluding in London next month, the championship looks to introduce the all-electric racing to more locations, including Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, in the new season.

The campaign will begin in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on December 7 following pre-season testing on in Valencia, Spain. It will be the first time for the new GEN3 EVO cars to be tested in public, which are capable of 0-60mph in 1.82 seconds – 36 percent faster than the current GEN3 cars.

Ti Gong

A new venue in Diriyah will host the first double-header of the season on February 14 and 15, 2025. The series will then return to Miami for the first time since Season One in a new location on April 12. The Homestead-Miami Speedway venue draws on its heritage and success in hosting thrilling NASCAR and IndyCar races for decades.

In May, Monaco will, for the first time in the Principality's history, host separate back-to-back motor races on the full Circuit de Monaco.

It will be followed by two double header races in Asia -- the Tokyo E-Prix on May 17 and 18, and the Shanghai E-Prix on May 31 and June 1.

Ti Gong

Jakarta also returns to the calendar following a one-year hiatus. A double-header finale at ExCeL London rounds out the largest Formula E race calendar to date.

The location for the Round Five race is yet to be announced.

"The new and improved calendar offers a perfect blend of circuits for drivers to push their upgraded cars to the limit," said Formula E chief executive Jeff Dodds.

