﻿
News / Sport

China to face France, US, Serbia in Olympics women's volleyball group stage

Xinhua
  22:03 UTC+8, 2024-06-19       0
China's women's volleyball team will face host nation France, defending Olympic champions the US and reigning world champions Serbia in the first stage of the Paris Olympics.
Xinhua
  22:03 UTC+8, 2024-06-19       0

China's women's volleyball team will face host nation France, defending Olympic champions the United States and reigning world champions Serbia in the first stage of the Paris Olympics.

China's team is eyeing a rebound from its worst ever Olympic performance in Tokyo last time, where the three-time Olympic champions were eliminated in the first stage.

The 2024 Paris Olympics will be China's 11th consecutive Olympic appearance in women's volleyball since their debut in Los Angeles in 1984, when they also won gold for the first time, before also standing atop the Olympic podium at Athens 2004 and Rio 2016 respectively.

The 12 qualified teams for Paris were drawn into three pools of four at Wednesday's drawing ceremony in Bangkok, ahead of the FIVB Women's Volleyball Nations League Finals.

Apart from France, the United States, China and Serbia in Pool A, Brazil, Poland, Japan and Kenya were drawn into Pool B, while Italy, Turkey, the Netherlands and the Dominican Republic are in Pool C. The pool winners, the pool runners-up and the two best-ranked third-placed teams will advance to the quarterfinals.

The Olympic volleyball tournament at Paris 2024 will take place from July 27 to August 11 at the South Paris Arena in the French capital.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     