﻿
News / Sport

Youth Basketball Championship now features eight teams

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  18:30 UTC+8, 2024-06-29       0
Eight basketball youth teams from home and abroad will compete at the 2024 Shanghai Future Star Basketball Championship from August 6 to 11.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  18:30 UTC+8, 2024-06-29       0

Eight basketball youth teams from home and abroad will compete at the 2024 Shanghai Future Star Basketball Championship from August 6 to 11.

As the city's self-developed sports competition, the championship debuted last year with six international teams.

Youth Basketball Championship now features eight teams
Ti Gong

Eight teams from home and abroad will take part in this year's tournament.

This year, the number of the participating teams has been increased to eight. They are: Australian U18 Elite Team, Canada Honey Badgers, Utah Prep Academy from the US, Japan's B League U18 Team, Igokea Basketball Academy from Serbia, Chinese U18 National Team, as well as two local teams Shanghai Sharks Junior Elite and Shanghai Youth United.

The eight teams are divided into two groups for round-up competitions. The top two teams from each group will then advance to the semi-finals and the final for the championship.

Future Star is a youth sport series introduced by Shanghai Sports Bureau after years of incubation, aiming to enhance communication between Chinese youth players and their international counterparts.

Youth Basketball Championship now features eight teams
Ti Gong

Shanghai Sharks Elite Team beat Japan's Fukuoka Ohori to become the champion of the 2023 Shanghai Future Star Basketball Championship.

"For young Chinese players, this is also an opportunity to understand the gap between them and the outside world," said Chinese Basketball Association vice president Xu Jicheng.

"The European and American basketball team are more competitive, and the main stream playing style has been changing," he said. "We need to communicate more with the world, to learn from each other and make up for our shortcomings."

During the event, the Shanghai Basketball Association will join with the basketball associations of neighboring Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui provinces to organize a summit and a Yangtze River Delta Children's Basketball Invitational Tournament.

Youth Basketball Championship now features eight teams
Ti Gong

The 2024 Shanghai Future Star Basketball Championship trophy is unveiled.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     