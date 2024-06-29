Zhu to lead Chinese women's volleyball team to Paris 2024

Rio Olympic champion Zhu Ting will lead the Chinese women's volleyball team at the Paris Games next month, according to the team roster released by the Chinese Volleyball Association on Saturday.

Fellow Olympic champions Yuan Xinyue, Gong Xiangyu, Zhang Changning, Ding Xia will join Zhu in the squad which also includes Diao Linyu, Gao Yi, Wang Yuanyuan, Li Yingying, Zheng Yixin, Wang Mengjie and Wu Mengjie. Zhuang Yushan will also travel with the team to Paris as a reserve player.

China is bracketed with the United States, Serbia and France in the preliminary stage of the Paris 2024 women's volleyball competitions. Twelve teams will play in three groups with the top two finishers from each group and the best two third-placers to advance to the quarter-finals.