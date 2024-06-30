News / Sport

Students' football tourney set to kick off

Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  17:29 UTC+8, 2024-06-30       0
The city's popular amateur football event for middle and high school students – the Shanghai Port-SAIC Xinmin Evening News Students' Football Tournament – is returning in July.
Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  17:29 UTC+8, 2024-06-30       0

With the start of the summer vacation, the city's most popular amateur football event for middle and high school students – the Shanghai Port-SAIC Xinmin Evening News Students' Football Tournament – is returning in July.

In its 39th edition, the tournament will hold preliminary round matches in July in seven competition areas: Pudong, Huangpu, Jing'an, Putuo, Minhang, Songjiang and Lingang.

Students' football tourney set to kick off
Ti Gong

Chinese Super League side Shanghai Port's Argentine striker Matías Vargas has been named ambassador of the 2024 Shanghai Port-SAIC Xinmin Evening News Students' Football Tournament.

Since 2021, the tournament has expanded its geographical scope to include teams from the Yangtze River Delta region. This year, a competition area will be set in Nantong, neighboring Jiangsu Province.

The finals will be held in Shanghai in August, featuring regional winners from the preliminary round.

For the first time, women's group competitions will be set in the finals, inviting teams from south-western Tibet Autonomous Region and the Kashgar area of northwest China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region to exchange skills with Shanghai women players.

Students' football tourney set to kick off
Ti Gong

Matías Vargas takes a group photo with student footballers.

At the tournament's launch ceremony on Sunday, Chinese Super League side Shanghai Port's Argentine striker Matías Vargas was named this year's tournament ambassador.

"Meeting so many young football enthusiasts in Shanghai reminds me of my home country where football is also extremely popular," said Vargas. "You are lucky to have such decent pitches and facilities. Just invite your friends to form teams and have fun!"

With the support of Shanghai Port, charity activities will be held in remote regions during the tournament. Port's youth training director Cheng Yaodong will bring football courses to Kashgar area this year.

Also, the Best Player of this year's tournament will be invited to take part in Shanghai Port's professional youth training and seek a potential professional football career.

Students' football tourney set to kick off
Ti Gong

Student footballers can form teams and scan the QR code to register for the tournament before July 5.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Yangtze River
Minhang
Songjiang
Huangpu
Pudong
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top
     