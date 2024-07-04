Fudan to host new youth volleyball tournament

The inaugural 2024 Shanghai Volleyball Future Star Championship will be held from July 22 to 27, hosting eight teams from home and abroad, including the Chinese U17 National Team, Shanghai Youth Team, Bauru U21 Team from Brazil, and youth teams from France, Canada, Serbia, Thailand and Vietnam.

The best-of-five competition will be held in Fudan University's indoor stadium. The eight teams will be divided into two groups for the single round-robin, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the semifinals.

The top three teams will take home gold, silver, and bronze medals. There will be six individual honors as well, including best player, best attacker, best secondary attacker, best receiver, best setter, and best libero.

