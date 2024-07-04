﻿
Fudan to host new youth volleyball tournament

Eight local and international youth teams will compete in the inaugural 2024 Shanghai Volleyball Future Star Championship at Fudan University this month.
The inaugural 2024 Shanghai Volleyball Future Star Championship will be held from July 22 to 27, hosting eight teams from home and abroad, including the Chinese U17 National Team, Shanghai Youth Team, Bauru U21 Team from Brazil, and youth teams from France, Canada, Serbia, Thailand and Vietnam.

The best-of-five competition will be held in Fudan University's indoor stadium. The eight teams will be divided into two groups for the single round-robin, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the semifinals.

The top three teams will take home gold, silver, and bronze medals. There will be six individual honors as well, including best player, best attacker, best secondary attacker, best receiver, best setter, and best libero.

Off the court, the teams will visit Shanghai's neighborhoods and commercial areas to interact with citizens and promote the sport.

As Shanghai's self-developed youth sport international competition series, Future Star first introduced a football tournament in 2022 and then the basketball championship in 2023.

The inclusion of volleyball brings together the three most traditional ball games, helping youth players improve communication with their international counterparts.

Ti Gong

The 2024 Shanghai Volleyball Future Star Championship trophy.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
