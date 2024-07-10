﻿
Shanghai focuses on elderly and disabled in sports facility planning

Shanghai's latest health plan will continue to increase the number of public and community sports and fitness facilities, and cater for the elderly and those with special needs.
Each Shanghai resident is expected to enjoy 2.6 square meters of public sports venues on average by the end of 2026 – an increase from the current 2.5 square meters, according to the new Shanghai Citizen's Health Enhancement Plan issued by the Shanghai Sports Bureau on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, more public and community sports and fitness facilities will be built to cater for the elderly and those with special needs, according to the health plan, which is rewritten every three years, setting goals and milestones to improve Shanghai residents' health and the city's friendliness to sports enthusiasts.

"To meet the goal, Shanghai built 15 new community fitness centers, 41 fitness trails and 82 ball game courts in the first half of 2024," said Song Hui, vice director of the Shanghai Sports Bureau.

"When building new venues and facilities, we will give more consideration to the actual needs of residents and enhance the rationality of venue layouts so that most people can have access to public sports venues within a 15-minute walk," she added.

The new Health Enhancement Plan places special emphasis on people with special needs, including the elderly.

These centers are equipped with fitness equipment suitable for the elderly, such as special treadmills, and isokinetic push-up and pull-down training machines.

Many centers have barrier-free designs and facilities such as handrails and non-slip tiles. Professional social sports instructors ensure the safety and effectiveness of elderly people's exercise, and customize fitness plans according to their individual health conditions.

Shanghai is one of the cities with the most serious aging populations in China, with 5.68 million people aged 60 and above, accounting for 37.4 percent of the total registered population.

By the end of last year, 20,000 elderly people around the city had visited these centers.

"Shanghai's construction of senior fitness centers is leading the country," said Shanghai Sports Bureau director Xu Bin. "By the end of 2026, no fewer than 60 senior centers will be built around the city."

Xu said children and people with disabilities were also encouraged to visit community fitness centers, where suitable facilities would be added gradually.

The new Health Enhancement Plan also involves the recruitment of more social sports instructors. Sports courses and health knowledge will be brought into communities and schools by these instructors.

"Students can make use of weekends and vacations for sports activities," Xu said. "We hope each child can master at least two sports skills and develop a healthy lifestyle."

﻿
