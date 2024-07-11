World No. 1 Mark Allen to take shot at maiden Shanghai title

World No. 1 ranked snooker player Mark Allen of Northern Ireland talks to Shanghai Daily ahead of the 2024 Shanghai Masters.

World No.1 ranked snooker player Mark Allen hopes to sink his maiden Shanghai Masters title, with the annual snooker event soon starting at the Shanghai Indoor Stadium. Running from July 15 through 21, the tournament will bring together the world's 16 top-ranked players, including four-time defending champion Ronnie "Rocket" O'Sullivan, local favorite Ding Junhui, and Northen Irish "Pistol" Mark Allen, who achieved his World No. 1 ranking in May. "It's a career milestone," Allen told Shanghai Daily in an exclusive interview ahead of the Shanghai Masters. "I'm very happy to be there and I'll keep working hard and stay there for as long as possible."

Imaginechina

The only time Allen advanced to the final of the Shanghai tournament, which started in 2007, was a decade ago. He was defeated 3-10 by Englishman Stuart Bingham in the final of the 2014 Shanghai Masters. "It's the first time for me to come back with a top ranking," Allen said. "Of course I want to win. It's my favorite tournament among all Chinese tournaments." This year's Shanghai Masters will be held two months earlier than in previous years. "It's a bit early as I usually take a break after the World Champions," Allen said. "But I've started my preparation a lot earlier, as I want to be ready for Shanghai, for one of the biggest tournaments of the year." Allen plans to arrive in Shanghai on Saturday. As a top seed, he won't be competing before next Wednesday.

Dong Jun / SHINE

"I'll have time to tour around the city, do some practice, and catch up with some friends," he said. "I like the city, it's the most Western-style city in China with good food, friendly people and nice venue." Allen said he always enjoyed playing against local players, including Ding, during the Shanghai Masters. "The atmosphere was always good. Playing against Ding in China is like playing against Ronnie O'Sullivan in the UK. "There will be more (factors) surrounding the game, and there might be more pressure. But I love that, and that's what you go for – playing the biggest game in the biggest ring," he said. China has a good mass base for billiards with its many clubs, venues, and enthusiasts.

Imaginechina

The star-studded Shanghai Masters has played an important role in promoting the sport in the Yangtze River Delta region over the years. Snooker masters including John Higgins, Mark Williams, Mark Selby, and Judd Trump have become household names. Some top players have been involved in professional-amateur competitions and interactions with youngsters during their stay in Shanghai. Allen thinks that Shanghai snooker fans are very lucky to witness world-class clashes at home every year. "Our Masters is always held at Alexandra Palace in London, and the Shanghai tournament is like a second Masters with the very best players in the world," he said. "The lineup of a game here could be a final of some other tournament."

Dong Jun / SHINE