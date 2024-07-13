﻿
News / Sport

42 Olympic champions lead Chinese delegation to Paris Olympics

Xinhua
  12:08 UTC+8, 2024-07-13       0
China will send 405 athletes, including 42 Olympic champions, to the upcoming Paris Olympic Games as a 716-member delegation was officially announced here on Saturday.
Xinhua
  12:08 UTC+8, 2024-07-13       0

China will send 405 athletes, including 42 Olympic champions, to the upcoming Paris Olympic Games as a 716-member delegation was officially announced here on Saturday.

The delegation includes 136 male and 269 female athletes, competing in 30 sports at the Games to be officially opened on July 26.

Zhou Jinqiang, deputy director of China's State General Administration of Sport, announced the delegation list, adding that the average age of the competitors is 25, while 223 athletes will make their Olympic debut in Paris.

Women's skateboarding player Zheng Haohao, 11, is the youngest member of the delegation, while the 37-year-old race walker Liu Hong, who is on her fifth Olympic trip, will be the oldest athlete.

Over 10 thousand athletes from more than 200 countries and regions are expected to take part in the Paris Olympics from July 26 to August 11.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Shi Jingyun
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     