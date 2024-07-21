﻿
News / Sport

Chinese U17 national team pooled with Brazil and France in Shanghai youth volleyball competition

﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  19:54 UTC+8, 2024-07-21       0
The inaugural 2024 Shanghai Volleyball Future Star Championship, which begins on Monday at Fudan University, will feature eight international youth teams divided into two groups.
﻿ Ma Yue
Ma Yue
  19:54 UTC+8, 2024-07-21       0

The international youth volleyball teams are in Shanghai for the inaugural 2024 Shanghai Volleyball Future Star Championship, which begins at Fudan University on Monday.

The one-week event features eight teams in two groups for round-robin and playoff rounds. Group A includes the Chinese U17 national team, the Bauru U21 team from Brazil, and the youth teams from France and Thailand. Group B is composed of the Shanghai youth team, the South Korean KGC club team, and the national youth teams from Canada and Vietnam.

The Bauru U21 team will take on Thailand's youth team in the early opener on Monday. The final will be played on Saturday.

Chinese U17 national team pooled with Brazil and France in Shanghai youth volleyball competition
Ti Gong

The tournament will be held at Fudan University's indoor stadium.

The Shanghai Volleyball Association's official WeChat account will broadcast the six group-stage matches of the Chinese U17 national team and the Shanghai youth team, as well as Saturday's final and the third-place match.

On Thursday morning, the Shanghai youth team and Team Canada will meet with local children at Shanghai Gezhi High School to promote the sport, while international players can also discover some of the local culture.

All the teams will take a tour of the Bund, Yu Garden, and Xintiandi on Thursday.

Chinese U17 national team pooled with Brazil and France in Shanghai youth volleyball competition
Ti Gong

Chinese volleyball players at a training session.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Fudan University
Yu Garden
Xintiandi
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     