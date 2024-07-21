Chinese U17 national team pooled with Brazil and France in Shanghai youth volleyball competition
The international youth volleyball teams are in Shanghai for the inaugural 2024 Shanghai Volleyball Future Star Championship, which begins at Fudan University on Monday.
The one-week event features eight teams in two groups for round-robin and playoff rounds. Group A includes the Chinese U17 national team, the Bauru U21 team from Brazil, and the youth teams from France and Thailand. Group B is composed of the Shanghai youth team, the South Korean KGC club team, and the national youth teams from Canada and Vietnam.
The Bauru U21 team will take on Thailand's youth team in the early opener on Monday. The final will be played on Saturday.
The Shanghai Volleyball Association's official WeChat account will broadcast the six group-stage matches of the Chinese U17 national team and the Shanghai youth team, as well as Saturday's final and the third-place match.
On Thursday morning, the Shanghai youth team and Team Canada will meet with local children at Shanghai Gezhi High School to promote the sport, while international players can also discover some of the local culture.
All the teams will take a tour of the Bund, Yu Garden, and Xintiandi on Thursday.