Chinese U17 national team pooled with Brazil and France in Shanghai youth volleyball competition

The international youth volleyball teams are in Shanghai for the inaugural 2024 Shanghai Volleyball Future Star Championship, which begins at Fudan University on Monday.



The one-week event features eight teams in two groups for round-robin and playoff rounds. Group A includes the Chinese U17 national team, the Bauru U21 team from Brazil, and the youth teams from France and Thailand. Group B is composed of the Shanghai youth team, the South Korean KGC club team, and the national youth teams from Canada and Vietnam.

The Bauru U21 team will take on Thailand's youth team in the early opener on Monday. The final will be played on Saturday.

