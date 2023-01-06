﻿
Shanghai's Pudong targets GDP growth at approximately 7 pct in 2023

  19:54 UTC+8, 2023-01-06       0
Pudong New Area in Shanghai is striving to achieve year-on-year GDP growth of about 7 percent this year, local authorities have said.

In 2022, the total industrial output value of major enterprises with an annual business turnover of at least US$2.9 million in Pudong reached around US$0.19 trillion, an increase of 3.6 percent from the previous year, said Hang Yingwei, head of the Pudong New Area while delivering a government work report at a local legislative session Thursday.

Last year, Pudong's foreign trade volume totalled 2.43 trillion yuan, up 2 percent year on year, while its actual foreign investment grew 3 percent to US$11 billion, according to the government work report.

Since being designated a new area in 1990, Pudong has become a popular destination for investors, innovators and policy pilots.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
