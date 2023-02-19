﻿
Biz / Economy

From smart factory to entertainment, multinationals are confident

﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  17:43 UTC+8, 2023-02-19       0
Multinationals remain upbeat about the business environment in Shanghai, and continue their efforts to upgrade local production and research efforts.
﻿ Ding Yining
Ding Yining
  17:43 UTC+8, 2023-02-19       0

Multinationals remain upbeat about the business environment in Shanghai, and continue their efforts to upgrade local production and research efforts.

AT&S Shanghai's plant, which was recently designated as one of the smart factories by the Shanghai Commission of Economy and Informatization, was one of the earliest multinationals to introduce high density interconnect (HDI) substrate technologies to China more than two decades ago.

After setting up the high-end HDI & integrated circuit substrates plant in Shanghai in 2001, it continues to upgrade production facilities and technologies to respond to the booming demand for 5G and AI-related electronics and mobile solutions.

Chen-Jiang Phua, chairman of the board of AT&S China, said the company has been taking a forward-looking approach and remains confident of mid-term business outlook.

The local district authorities have been dedicated to improving business environment, he noted.

The Xinzhuang Industrial Park in Minhang District also has a one-stop service to offer the latest explanations of industry policies, and to improve administrative efficiency.

In 2020, it also completed the expansion of office, warehouse and production lines to prepare for further growth potential with the latest solutions to enable the most advanced electronics applications and technologies.

From smart factory to entertainment, multinationals are confident
Ti Gong

The AT&S plant in Minhang District

Officials from the Legoland Shanghai Resort say it is confident of tourist and entertainment demand in the country, and the outlook for theme parks' operations remains promising.

"We continue to localize entertainment experience based on Jinshan's signature and popular attractions," said Chen Jie, general manager of Legoland Shanghai Resort.

Tourists' enthusiasm and a strong rebound at local entertainment venues and tourism attractions during the Chinese New Year have injected new confidence, she noted.

After the groundbreaking ceremony in 2021, Jinshan District government offered full support to speed up the project and relevant preparation work, she added.

Constructions returned to normal at the site after the Chinese New Year break.

Legoland Shanghai Resort, covering more than 318,000 square meters in Fengjing, an ancient watertown, will include a theme park, a themed hotel, and supporting commercial facilities.

It will also be the first Legoland park to feature a well-known Lego product line based on the timeless Chinese legend "Monkey King."

The new cultural tourism landmark is also expected to offer specific entertainment items which combine the most popular theme park activities from overseas Legoland resorts as well as local features.

From smart factory to entertainment, multinationals are confident
Ti Gong

The model of Legoland Shanghai Resort.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Jinshan
Minhang
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     