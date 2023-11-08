CIIE brings imported food retailers, expanding trade in local markets

Imported food retailers are in greater attendance at this years CIIE, looking to expand both online and physical product sales in China's local markets.

Ti Gong

Import food retailers regard the China International Import Expo as a an increasingly important platform for new flavors to reach consumers and seek closer trade ties.

Multinationals and local online platforms believe in the vast potential for import goods and seek a more active role in the field.

Alibaba's grocery chain Freshippo inked purchasing deals worth 3 billion yuan (US$422 million) over the next three years, with leading French companies earlier this week.

This year it became a first-time exhibitor instead of a trader during previous editions of the CIIE, bringing more than 200 types of imported products. Over the past few years, the grocery chain has greatly expanded the availability of import food.

One of the bestselling cashew nuts at Freshippo was on exhibit from a Vietnam trading company, which was selected and sourced by the purchasing staff during the expo back in 2019.

Russia's dairy product brand Svitlogorie was introduced in Freshippo earlier this year, already welcomed by shoppers after the grocery chain tailor-made a vanilla chocolate ice cream to cater to local tastes.

Special sections for import goods will be set up at Freshippo physical stores, allowing shoppers access to foreign goods.

Ti Gong

Retailers remain committed to efforts to bring import products to the expo to fully tap the growing demand for quality products.

Having seen that its home brands continued to gain momentum in recent months, Metro China President Tino Zeiske expects the consumption recovery will continue for the rest of the year and during the Chinese New Year, with online sales gaining solid momentum.

"I felt a more vibrant atmosphere at this year's event and also a strong signal of China's high-standard opening-up, allowing the local markets to be shared by the world," he noted.

Among Metro's 117 exhibits at the expo, over 80 are from European nations with 61 items are making their debut. Nearly one third of the imported goods are Metro's house brands. Mediterranean style dietary are also a focus, featuring seafood, olive oil and diary products.

The membership retailer model still has much room for growth in China, and has strong confidence in venturing into lower tier cities, he also noted.

Ti Gong

Shanghai-headquartered fresh produce online platform Benlai's latest tie-up with Syngenta Group, China's Modern Agriculture Platform and Digital business unit, will allow consumers to purchase high quality kiwi fruit and sweet corn.

The latest move highlighted at the CIIE will further facilitate the upgrade of China's agriculture and produce quality, and advance their distribution across the country.

By using the planting, fertilizing fielding solution by Syngenta, it's expected to further stimulate sales of high quality fresh products.

In addition, products such as cheese, and ham with Italian Protected Geographical Indication have also been featured on a special page, with nearly 200 types of products through a recent deal with the Italian Trade Agency.